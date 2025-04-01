This Morning presenter Ben Shephard ‘loses it’ live on air: ‘That was ridiculous’

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard ‘lost it’ at callers during the Spin To Win segment on today’s show.

On today’s episode (April 1), Ben let his anger show, as viewers who entered their Spin To Win competition either failed to answer their phones or got the passphrase wrong.

While he usually tries to stay calm and collected, the TV presenter was evidently frustrated. And his co-host Cat Deeley even commented on it.

Ben had just told viewers not say ‘hello’ (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard lets rip during Spin To Win on This Morning

This Morning’s daily Spin To Win competition is a favourite with viewers. During the game, the hosts call a viewer and, if they answer with the right passphrase, Ben or Cat spin the wheel. Whatever it lands on, the viewer wins.

But things didn’t go according to plan today. Before they called the first number, Ben reminded viewers that they shouldn’t say hello. However, Clive, the first potential winner, answered with: “Hello.” And Ben was not happy.

No. We just said to not say hello, Clive.

Putting his head in his hands, Ben fumed: “No. We just said to not say hello, Clive.”

As he was yelling, he was getting progressively more annoyed, moving towards the camera, pointing his hands.

He continued: “Don’t say hello. Don’t say hi. Use the passphrase. Tell him Deeley.”

Cat was also taken aback by Ben’s sudden outburst, and tried to get him to calm down.

She said: “I have never seen this side of Ben Shephard everyone. But I have to say, I like it.”

Ben apologised to Clive for his outburst, but added that he felt “disappointed”. Cat joked that he needed to “take some deep breaths” and he agreed, stating that he “had too much chocolate”, alluding to an Easter egg segment earlier in the show.

Ben got close to the camera while yelling (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked at Ben’s outburst

But things didn’t get any better as the second viewer, Carol, also answered with hello. As did the third, Candice.

This Morning’s Ben fumed: “Clive, Carol and now Candice – you are useless,” – trying to rhyme useless with Candice.

The fourth viewer hung up, but the fifth and final one got the passphrase wrong. Ben tried to give her another chance, but Cat cut him off as that would be cheating.

This Morning viewers took to X during Ben’s outrage, to point out that it felt a bit over-the-top for him.

One wrote: “Ben is going to blow.”

Another penned: “That was ridiculous from Ben.”

A third commented: “Is that any way to speak to callers, Ben?”

“Ben’s true colours are showing there,” a fourth viewer said.

With nobody winning today’s Spin To Win, the prize of £750 rolls over and will be added on to tomorrow’s prize. Let’s hope somebody answers with the right phrase!

