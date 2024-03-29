This Morning will see new main presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley replaced next week.

Ben and Cat made their This Morning debut on March 11. However, after just two weeks of hosting the main Monday to Thursday shows, the pair will be replaced from next Monday (April 1).

Just like former main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had the Easter holidays off, Cat and Ben will get the same.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley replaced on This Morning

A promo showed on This Morning today announced Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting next week.

Dermot, who hosted today with Josie Gibson, was thrilled to have his presenting partner back.

Josie also gushed: “Alison’s back!”

Dermot replied: “Well I’ve enjoyed my time with you,” to which Josie said: “Oh yeah, but…”

Dermot joked: “You can’t wait to get home can you?!”

Meanwhile, Josie said: “I’m loving having my queenie back, I’m missing her. Miss you, Al!”

Viewers shared their thoughts on Alison and Dermot hosting next week. One person moaned on X: “Cat & Ben only been in their cushy new job 5 mins, and they’re already having 10 days off!”

In addition, another wrote: “So Ben and Cat are just two weeks on the job and they’ve got the next 10 days off hahahaha joke, absolute joke.”

Someone else added: “No one has asked for Alison – just as no one asked for Ben and Cat.”

Ben and Cat on This Morning

When Ben and Cat made their debut earlier this month, a body language expert shared his thoughts on the pair’s rapport.

Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Slots: “There’s an instant connection between Cat and Ben. The levels of chemistry they’re showing is similar to some of the best duos on This Morning.

“What’s interesting is that there’s certain times when they’ll lean in towards each other. This is quite significant as it’s an example of matching and mirroring that you don’t often see.”

Meanwhile, he added: “They’re very well suited as the faces of This Morning. It’s a show that needs two very strong presenters.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

