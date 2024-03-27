This Morning host Ben Shephard should have a new co-presenter, viewers reckon, as they took to social media to beg for Cat Deeley to be replaced.

The new presenting duo have only been on our screens for a matter of weeks. But, as Ben was reunited with former Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway, viewers pleaded with ITV to swap Cat out and switch Kate in.

Kate reunited with Ben on the This Morning sofa (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning viewers want a new co-host for Ben Shephard

Ben and Kate were an unstoppable duo on Good Morning Britain, bringing in the latest news and a bunch of laughs to our screens. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that some viewers favour the more familiar face of Kate over Cat.

Cat and Ben took to the This Morning sofas on March 11, taking over the spots previously filled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But less than a month later and viewers want a change, so much so they flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

One begged: “Please please please please in honour of @kategarraway set up some form of petition etc to get @thismorning to replace Cat Deeley with @kategarraway. It’s a no brainer.”

Another urged: “I’m sorry but you need to get rid of @catdeeley. She is so boring as a host.”

A third chimed in: “Ben and Kate would have made wonderful full-time This Morning presenters. No offence to Cat but chemistry isn’t there with Ben.”

A fourth added: “Get rid of Cat now and replace with @kategarraway.”

The outpouring was sparked as Kate graced the This Morning sofa earlier today (March 27) to discuss her latest documentary, Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, about her late husband, Derek Draper.

When Cat met Kate! So lovely to have Kate on @thismorning with me and @catdeeley to talk about “Derek’s Story” It’s the most extraordinary documentary and her courage + honesty sharing it never fails to amaze me. pic.twitter.com/0kMqjUcFaj — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 27, 2024

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley interviewed Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

‘What a lovely partnership’

However, other viewers stepped in to defend Cat.

One commented: “It was a moving and beautiful interview… Ben, you treated your dear friend Kate with care and compassion. You and Cat are a truly wonderful duo.”

Another penned: “Ben and Cat you have me tuning in every day. What a lovely partnership.”

A third gushed: “You two are doing a great job. Well done. Big shoes to fill Holly and that other bloke but you are doing great.”

Read more: Kate Garraway addresses ‘flack’ over Derek documentary: ‘It isn’t a blame game’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story is available to watch on ITVX.



So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.