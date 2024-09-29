This Morning star Alison Hammond was previously left wiping away the tears as she recalled a time in her life when she was unable to pay her mortgage – despite her fame.

Since shooting into the spotlight in 2002 thanks to her appearance on Big Brother, Alison has become one of TV’s go-to presenters. From stints on This Morning to The Great British Bake Off and For The Love Of Dog, which repeats today (September 29), Alison has kept busy.

However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Brummie fave Alison.

Alison Hammond rose to fame on Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond on money issues in her early fame

In an interview from August this year, Alison opened up about when she went through a period of financial turmoil, after being unable to bag any work.

“There was a time when I couldn’t pay my mortgage and I was really famous,” she told The Guardian.

This was in 2007, when Alison was a reporter on This Morning. Despite this gig, when she was left unused by the show, she had no other work in the pipeline.

Alison previously opened up about her early fame (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond admits ‘it’s not all good all of the time’

As a result, she ended up getting a job at her local hairdressers where she would “answer the phone, do a few blow dries”. Her son Aidan was still very young at the time and her mother helped them financially too.

However, when recalling the story, the publication noted how Alison began to cry. She then shared: “It’s not all good all of the time. But I was all right, you know? That’s television, it’s fickle and it’s part of my journey, part of my power.”

She also admitted in the interview that Bake Off might not want her back next year. “And that’s okay. I know I’ll be okay, because I’ve been okay before. I’ll go and work at Tesco and people will still love me.”

Alison and ‘boyfriend’

With Alison’s career going from strength to strength these days, it seems her personal life is as well. Alison, 49, is dating masseur David Putman, 27. And in June, reports claimed that Alison believes David is “the one” and is looking to tie the knot.

A source close to Alison allegedly told Closer: “Alison doesn’t recognise her reflection – she thinks it’s insane. She’s lost almost 5st and is still going strong. She wants to be a sexy bride for her new man. Although she’s not yet engaged, she sees David as The One.”

Alison fronts For The Love Of Dogs Sunday September 29 at 4pm on ITV1. She hosts Bake Off Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

