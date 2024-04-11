Alison Hammond apologises to Dermot O’Leary as he calls her out for ‘not helping’ on This Morning

Alison Hammond apologised to Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today as he called her out for her behaviour in the cooking segment.

On Thursday’s programme, Alison and Dermot were joined by Becky Excell as she showed them how to make air fried fish fingers – with a gluten-free twist.

Alison helped out Becky in the kitchen and tucked into the food alongside Dermot. However, when the segment was over, Alison had some apologising to do to Dermot…

This Morning star Alison apologised to Dermot today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today

As they returned from an ad break, minutes after the kitchen segment, Alison burst into laughter.

She said: “[Dermot] just came up to me and said, ‘Alison, thanks for helping me out. All you did was eat fish fingers!'”

I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. I thought you had it.

Dermot cut in: “She literally ate for two minutes,” as he explained that he was just asking questions to Becky.

Alison said: “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. I thought you had it, I thought you were interested in it. He’s interested in it, I’m going to keep eating.”

Dermot called Alison out for eating during the cooking segment while he asked the guest questions (Credit: ITV)

A clip then replayed showing Bake Off star Alison tucking into the meal as Dermot asked Becky a question.

From the studio, Dermot exclaimed: “We don’t need to see a replay of Alison eating fish and chips!” as Alison laughed.

During the kitchen segment, meanwhile, Alison got a ticking off from Becky as she attempted to put two different food items in the same air fryer section.

As Alison went to put a piece of chicken in the tray which was going to have the chips cooking inside, Becky exclaimed: “No, no, no. Uh, uh, uh!”

Alison was given a ticking off during the cooking segment today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Alison quickly said: “I didn’t realise, I didn’t realise babes!”

Becky replied: “It’s fine, it’s fine.”

Despite the chaos, Alison enjoyed the meal and gushed: “It’s just so good. It just tastes like fish fingers.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

