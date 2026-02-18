‘This isn’t Silent Witness’: BBC viewers threaten to ‘give up’ over ‘disappointing’ new series

Silent Witness series 29 has left fans split – with some longtime viewers threatening to “give up” on the BBC crime drama altogether.

Last night’s episode, the first part of The Enemy Within, tackled the aftermath of a stabbing in Birmingham that initially appeared racially motivated.

A video warning that the victim was a “racist pig” and that “the end of white people” was coming set the tone – but, as ever, the truth was more complicated.

Both episodes are now streaming on iPlayer. And while some are calling it “superb”, others insist it’s no longer the show they fell in love with.

***Warning: spoilers for Silent Witness series 29 ‘The Enemy Within’ Parts 1 and 2 ahead***

Is Jack the problem? (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness viewers say the “shine is fading”

For some viewers, the issue isn’t quality – it’s the show’s identity.

“I have finished this week’s two episodes… they were not Silent Witness,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“I feel the show has lost what made it so unique and what made it so brilliant. It’s no longer about the bodies and solving a case through evidence. Jack and Nikki are running around as if they’re the police, Jack especially.”

“I was disappointed to see Jack running after a suspect, right past two patrol cars. What were uniform doing? Having a wee break?” another viewer pointed out, adding that the “shine is fading”.

His relationship with Nikki has also drawn criticism. “I thought I was the only one who didn’t like Jack or his relationship with Nikki. There’s nothing there to me. No romantic chemistry,” one wrote.

Others have wider complaints – from the move to Birmingham to the introduction of newer characters.

“Last night ended up giving up about 15 mins in. It’s just not the same anymore and I think I may call time on it for me,” one viewer commented.

“Don’t like the new characters or the move to Birmingham… stopped watching it, shame [as it] was one of my favourite programmes,” another added.

Kit uncovered the truth behind the deepfake (Credit: BBC)

‘AI is terrifying’

Not everyone is switching off.

In Part 2, it’s revealed that the inflammatory video was a deepfake – AI had been used to “harvest images from legitimate posts [and] corrupt, distort, and repurpose them”. The clip was “unsophisticated, but convincing”.

“I’ve watched both episodes and think it’s the best Silent Witness I have seen. AI is terrifying,” one viewer wrote.

“So disturbing and uncomfortable to watch. But superbly done,” another added.

“AI content makes you think,” a third commented, while someone else called it “a timely reminder of the adverse effects of AI.”

Read more:

Silent Witness continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?