The Traitors viewers predict huge twist as they ‘work out’ secret meaning of mystery book

The Traitors series four has already given fans plenty to puzzle over – but now attention has shifted to one very specific object, and viewers are convinced it could be hiding a major clue.

Secrets are nothing new inside the castle, and loyal fans pride themselves on spotting even the smallest detail. This year, though, it’s the library that’s attracting particular scrutiny, with viewers repeatedly clocking the same book appearing on screen.

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Traitors fans think everyone is connected

The Traitors book spotted by fans

Throughout the current series, the book Who’s Who 1934 has popped up time and time again. A brief glimpse might have been dismissed, but after appearing across several episodes, fans are now convinced it must mean something more.

Taking to X, viewers have been sharing their growing obsession with the mysterious book and what role it could play.

One wrote: “I need to know what this book is going to do to this series immediately.”

Another asked: “Why do they keep showing this one specific book?”

A third pointed out: “They have shown that ‘Who’s Who’ book three times in passing now. Is it another hint for a potential twist down the line?”

Initially, many assumed the book was linked to the Secret Traitor twist. However, with Fiona now confirmed as the Secret Traitor, that theory has been put to bed.

Instead, fans are now leaning towards another long-running idea – that everyone in the game is somehow connected.

Over on Reddit, viewers have been digging deeper into what the book might represent, with one fan even researching whether it’s a real publication and what it contains.

The Traitors Who's Who book

What could The Traitors book mean?

They wrote: “The Who’s Who in 1934 includes an author who wrote a book called The Traitors. Am I over-thinking this? Is it a clue to something?”

Another agreed: “I have been looking up this exact thing. They highlighted this same book in the first two episodes also. I feel like that can’t be a coincidence. But I’m not sure what it means yet.”

Some theories are even more dramatic. “I think it’s going to be part of a murder in plain sight. Not entirely sure how though,” one viewer suggested.

Others believe the clue lies in the title itself, with speculation that the book could reveal off-screen connections between this year’s contestants.

One fan asked: “Since it’s a Who’s Who, do we think it has the relationships and more information about the contestants in it?”

Another added on X: “I bet if you open it, it will show who everyone in the game really is and how they know each other in real life.”

Not everyone is convinced it’s that deep, though. One viewer offered a simpler take, writing: “I think we are all too fixated on this book showing all of the connections between players. It’s probably way more simple than that. It probably has a guide to all the players like ‘Who’s a Traitor, Who’s a Faithful’.”

Whether the book ever comes into play or not, fans will clearly be watching closely – because on The Traitors, even a book on a shelf can’t be ignored.

