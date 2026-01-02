The Traitors season four contestants and their celebrity doppelgängers – David Tennant, Jonathan Bailey, and Line of Duty legend

The Traitors series four kicked off on BBC One last night (Thursday, January 1), with the contestants featuring a Doctor Who legend, a Hollywood star, and a Line of Duty icon.

Or was it just people who looked like them?

James shares a celebrity doppelganger (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors lookalikes – James looks ‘so much’ like David Tennant

22 new contestants entered Andross Castle, Scotland, hoping to win a chunk – or all of – the £120,000 prize.

However, some fans reckon they’ve seen some of the contestants before. But…surely, they can’t have, can they?

One contestant who caught the eye last night was James.

James, a 38-year-old gardener from Weymouth, confused some viewers for none other than Doctor Who legend David Tennant.

James shares a resemblance to David Tennant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

With his floppy hair and sideburns, James is almost a doppleganger for Tennant during his days on the hit sci-fi show.

“That James looks like David Tennant,” one fan tweeted.

“Anyone else thinks he looks a bit like David Tennant?” another asked. “James looks so like David Tennant,” a third wrote.

Ed Gamble? (Credit: BBC)

The Traitor contestants lookalikes – Jonathan Bailey and Ed Gamble

Meanwhile, fans spotted a resemblance between Sam and Uncloaked host Ed Gamble.

“This is literally Ed Gamble??” one fan tweeted, sharing a picture of Sam smirking in a promotional photo.

“‘I’m a fantastic liar,’ well clearly, because your name isn’t even Sam! It’s Ed Gamble,” another joked.

Wait, Sam? (Credit: BBC)

“Can’t wait for Sam and Ed Gamble to be in the same room together

Another viewer thought Ed resembled a mixture of Ed and Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey.

“Sam looks like a mix of Jonathan Bailey and James Norton. Not bad work if you can get it,” another said.

“Can’t believe they managed to get Jonathan Bailey on #TheTraitors,” another viewer joked.

“Am I the only person that thinks Sam on #TheTraitors looks like Jonathan Bailey or just me??” another asked.

Sam looks like Jonathan Bailey, according to some fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amanda looks like Line of Duty star

Meanwhile, some fans believe retired police detective Amanda looks like a certain actor from a hit BBC show.

Some viewers have speculated that Amanda is actually a relative of some sorts to Line of Duty star, Adrian Dunbar.

Retired police detective Amanda caught attention (Credit: BBC)

“I‘m sure Amanda the retired police detective in this year’s #TheTraitorsUK is in fact the sister of Superintendent & commanding officer of (AC-12) Ted (Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey!) Hastings from #LineOfDuty,” one viewer said.

“There’s only one thing that matters and that’s catching bent traitors,” another said, paraphrasing a famous quote from the hit show.

“Keeping Hastings busy in the traitors castle until line of duty starts filming again,” a third wrote.

Fans think Amanda is related to Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar (Credit: BBC)

“Are we sure Amanda hasn’t been in Line of Duty or Happy Valley?!” another asked.

“She literally feels like a corrupt police officer from Line of Duty #TheTraitors where is AC-12,” a fifth added.

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 2) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 2) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.