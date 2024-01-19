The Traitors star Harry’s famous girlfriend jokes she will ‘never trust him again’ following betrayal of Paul

The Traitors season 2 continued last night (Thursday, January 18) and saw Harry turn on his fellow traitor Paul, getting him banished in the process.

Now, the 22-year-old’s girlfriend has spoken out about her boyfriend’s behaviour…

Harry is proving to be something of an evil mastermind (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 2: Harry betrays Paul

Last night’s edition of The Traitors saw yet another dramatic twist take place.

After hearing whisperings of Paul talking about Harry behind his back, the former army engineer decided that enough was enough.

At the round table, Harry turned the spotlight on his fellow traitor, pointing out every single mistake Paul had made.

Harry’s plan worked, and the faithfuls turned on Paul, banishing him from the castle, and in turn, ousting another traitor.

In the tower later, Harry said it “had to be done”.

Speaking to camera, he also issued Andrew with a warning about betraying him. “I think him going against me would just be silly. I could flip that script. If you come for me, I’ll just put you six feet under. I’ve done it three times before,” he said.

Harry’s girlfriend was left shocked (Credit: @annamaynard99 / Instagram)

Harry’s girlfriend speaks out

Now, Harry’s girlfriend, CBBC star Anna Maynard, has joked that she will “never trust him again” following his betrayal of Paul.

“I think we should debrief on that episode, don’t you?” the 23-year-old said in an Instagram story for her 150k followers to see.

“Erm if anyone wants an unfaithful, unloyal, dishonest, a traitor as a boyfriend, be my guest,” she then continued.

“I’m putting him up for sale. I don’t need that energy in my life, like, this whole thing, my perception has just changed. I’m sure there will be lots of you, I’m sure.”

She captioned the video with: “Can we just debrief on that episode because I AM SHOCKED. How will I EVER trust him again”.

Claudia has spoken out (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 2: Claudia Winkleman addresses ‘problematic’ aspect

In a new interview, show host Claudia Winkleman has addressed the fact that the vast majority of murders on the show have been women.

So far, four of the five faithful who have been murdered have been women. In season one, five of the seven murdered were women.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it. I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched?

“I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘Oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic,” she then said.

But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see, and that is all I can say.”

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 19) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

