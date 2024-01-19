Are you the next Paul or Diane? Traitors series 3 confirmed as psychologists shares traits needed to succeed on show

Are you a fan of The Traitors UK? Reckon you could pull off what Harry’s doing on the show at the moment? Believe yourself to be the next Diane?

You may be in luck. The third season of the hit BBC show has been confirmed – and applications are now open.

Now, speaking exclusively to ED!, psychologists have revealed what traits contestants need to succeed at deceiving co-players and winning the show.

Will you be part of the series 3 cast? (Credit: BBC)

Applications for The Traitors UK season three open

Before the second season of The Traitors even aired, a third season had been commissioned by the BBC.

Now, applications to take part are open. Here’s how to apply.

To take part, you first of all need to be over the age of 18. If you tick that box, then you need to head to the application page on the BBC website.

You’ll then need to complete the application form, which contains questions such as “If given the choice, would you choose to be a ‘Traitor’ or a ‘Faithful’?” and “What is the best lie you have ever told?”.

The deadline for applications is February 11, 2024 – so there’s not long to go!

Could you be a traitor? (Credit: BBC)

The traits needed to take part in The Traitors UK, according to a psychologist

Speaking exclusively to ED!, two psychologists have revealed some of the best traits needed for the best chance at winning the show.

Psychologist Peleg Amkoya told us: “The traits commonly associated with psychopathy, such as confidence and assertiveness, can be advantageous in competitive environments.

“However, they are not the sole predictors of success. Factors like talent, strategy, and audience appeal also play crucial roles in determining a contestant’s performance and popularity.”

Psychologist Barbara Santini added: “In the context of a reality show like “The Traitors,” certain traits associated with psychopathy, such as charisma and a strategic mindset might indeed give a contestant an advantage.

“However, these traits must be balanced with other factors such as likability and authenticity, which are also crucial for winning over both the audience and fellow contestants.”

Claudia has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

Claudia Winkleman addresses ‘problematic’ murders

In other Traitor-related news, Claudia has waded into the debate over the treatment of women on the show.

So far, four of the five faithful who have been murdered have been women. In season one, five of the seven murdered were women.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Claudia said: “I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it. I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched?” she said.

“I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘Oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic,” she then said.

“But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see, and that is all I can say.”

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 19) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

