Traitors fans brace yourselves – tonight could get explosive if the bookies are right about Jessie.

The Traitors is back tonight (January 14), and fans of the redhead might want to look away now. That’s because bookies are tipping her to be the Traitors’ next victim after Matty told them to take her out.

On Friday night, Matty and Harriet won a challenge and were supposed to ask the Traitors two questions. But Matty threw the game on its head, instead urging the Traitors to murder Jessie next and recruit him into their ranks.

Jessie fans may be in for heartbreak tonight (Credit: BBC)

Jessie hot favourite to be murdered tonight on The Traitors

Latest odds from Pundit Arena have Jessie as the 4/5 favourite to be murdered at the start of tonight’s show.

Joe Lyons from Pundit Arena said: “Jessie being at the top of the market isn’t surprising. From the Traitors’ perspective, she’s been seen as a nailed-on Faithful – often the safest player to remove without causing chaos.

“Matty’s chat with the Traitors just adds fuel. Suggesting Jessie’s name as a show of goodwill makes it a logical move for them.”

Harriet is also under the spotlight, with bookies giving her 8/1 for murder tonight. “Rachel knows Harriet is suspicious,” Joe added. “Taking out a crime novelist connecting the dots is smart defensive play for the Traitors.”

Sam could also be facing the chop tonight (Credit: BBC)

Sam and Jade also in danger

It’s not just Jessie on the chopping block. Sam is 5/4 to be banished at the end of tonight’s episode, while Jade is 4/1.

Joe explained: “Sam’s suspicion has been building, and Amanda’s prior warnings now make more sense in hindsight. Jade’s been under the microscope too, thanks to Amanda challenging her consistently at the round table.”

Rachel could also be in the firing line. “Fiona’s attempt to throw her under the bus may not have landed immediately, but it’s planted a seed. Once another Traitor puts your name out there, it’s hard to undo the damage.”

Matty may face backlash if Jessie is murdered (Credit: BBC)

Faithfuls favourite to take the series

Bookies also have the Faithfuls as 4/7 favourites to win the 2026 series, reflecting the damage the Traitors have already suffered after losing Hugo and Fiona.

Joe added: “If the Traitors can recruit a new ally soon, it could swing momentum back, but for now, the Faithfuls are firmly in control.”

It looks like it’s all on Matty to steer Stephen and Rachel’s dastardly duo if they hope to turn the tables.

The Traitors is on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

