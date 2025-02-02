The Traitors winner Jake Brown has broken his social media silence following claims his wife confronted him for growing close with a female colleague.

The project manager won this year’s series of the BBC show with fellow faithful Leanne Quigley, taking home an impressive £94,600 cash prize.

This week though, it was reported that Jake and his wife Shannon previously faced marital problems, when Jake reportedly met up with a female colleague in secret – resulting in a ‘showdown’ between the pair.

However, Jake has since appeared to confirm all is well in his marriage to Shannon.

Jake won this year’s series of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Jake Brown ‘confronted by wife’

TV star Jake and wife Shannon have been together since 2015. The pair tied the knot on September 15, 2023 in Grasmere, at the Daffodil Hotel & Spa.

She told him it had to stop.

However, according to The Sun, Jake and Shannon faced marital drama when he reportedly grew close with a colleague at work – two months after he got married.

“They were going through a rocky patch. He was so apologetic. She wasn’t happy, she was upset and confronted Jake. She told him it had to stop,” a source alleged to the publication.

Jake reportedly formed a close bond with a female colleague (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jake Brown’s ‘showdown’ with wife Shannon

Over five months, it’s been said The Traitors star Jake and his 24-year-old female colleague bonded as they both battled problems at home.

“They’d meet up and lean on each other for comfort and support. But the longer it went on, Shannon grew suspicious of the friendship,” the insider alleged.

The publication also claims that Shannon ended up messaging Jake’s colleague and contacted her boyfriend. She is then said to have met up with him to explain her concerns.

Things were reportedly resolved though, when Jake allegedly reassured his wife that he and the colleague were just friends. He is then said to have apologised, and out of respect for Shannon, called off the friendship.

Jake’s spokesperson told MailOnline: “Jake’s marriage is the most important thing to him. He and Shannon have been together ten years and are very happy.”

The TV star reshared a photo of him and Shannon (Credit: Instagram)

Jake breaks silence on marriage claims

However, following the allegations, on Sunday (February 2) Jake took to his social media and appeared to shut down rumours about the claims.

On his Instagram, he shared a sweet snap of him and Shannon on a night out. The photo was first posted by Jake’s Traitors co-star Leon Jackman. They supportively wrote “I love these two” amid the rumours.

ED! has contacted Jake’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Why The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley hasn’t received a penny of her prize money