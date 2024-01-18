The Traitors star Ross is bookies favourite to become the newest traitor

Last night’s episode of The Traitors season 2 ended in dramatic circumstances, with Miles being banished from the castle.

With the traitors down to two, Paul and Harry opted to recruit a faithful rather than murder one. But who will they pick? The bookies have an idea…

Diane was buried on the Traitors (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Traitors season 2, episode 7 last night?

Last night’s (Wednesday, January 17) edition of The Traitors has since been branded “iconic” by fans.

The episode began with Diane drinking from the poisoned chalice. However, there was a twist. Rather than taking effect instantly, the poison worked slowly, meaning Diane was at the breakfast table the next morning, much to the traitors’ surprise.

The faithfuls soon learned that one of them had been poisoned. Their mission during the task was to work out which of them had been poisoned. If they guessed correctly, they won £7,000.

The faithful guessed correctly, and won the money, but lost Diane in the process.

During the roundtable, the spotlight fell on Miles, who had handed Diane the poisoned chalice. Paul, a fellow traitor, led the charge against Miles, who was banished.

Paul and Harry opted to recruit (Credit: BBC)

Who will become the next traitor on The Traitors season 2?

At the end of the episode, Paul and Harry were given the option – either murder a faithful or recruit one.

They opted to recruit one, with Zack, Andrew, Jasmine, and Ross being their options.

Now, the bookies have revealed which of the faithfuls is favourite to be recruited by the traitors.

BonusCodeBets currently have Ross as the favourite to be recruited, with the 28-year-old at 15/8.

“As it stands, Ross is the 15/8 favourite to be recruited by the Traitors. He’s liked by a lot of the group and Harry has voiced that he wants him to join. Harry is gradually getting more influence within the Traitors, and could soon be the leader over Paul,” a BonusCodeBets spokesperson exclusively told us.

Will Ross be recruited? (Credit: BBC)

Ross to be recruited?

The spokesperson continued. “Andrew stands at 2/1 as he is likely to accept the role of a traitor and nobody is finding him suspicious at this stage. Zack is currently at 3/1. He is clever with his technique and he and Jaz have voiced their concerns about Paul throughout the game, so they would want him on their side going forward.

“Jasmine places at 4/1 as Harry has cleverly planted the seed to Paul that they would need someone they can throw under the bus at a later date.”

Meanwhile, viewers believe that Diane will come back and get her revenge on the traitors following her murder last night.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

