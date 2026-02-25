Dockers continues to spark outrage among The Summit viewers, especially after last night’s (February 24) fiery episode.

At the start of Tuesday’s instalment, Tara became the latest contestant to be eliminated, leaving just eight climbers still in the race.

But as the group pressed on up the New Zealand mountain, tensions only escalated…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Sean confronted Dockers in a heated row (Credit: ITV)

The Summit on ITV last night

Since the launch of The Summit, Dockers — who has labelled himself an “alpha male” — has emerged as one of the most divisive contestants this series.

During the second episode, he was accused of “bulldozing” fellow players into siding with him to vote Thomas out. Many viewers branded his behaviour as bullying and said they were put off by his approach.

In last night’s episode, Dockers set his sights on Colleen, openly admitting she was strong competition and that he didn’t want to “share my money” with her.

However, Sean challenged his tactics, leading to a tense confrontation between the pair.

As Sean attempted to make his point, Dockers repeatedly spoke over him, prompting Sean to raise his voice. Dockers responded by claiming Sean had “lost the plot” and even laughed at him during the heated exchange.

Host Ben Shephard later joined the group following the fallout, where an emotional and exhausted Sean said he wanted to be voted out.

Although several contestants were reluctant to see him leave, Sean insisted it was the right decision. Dockers, who had originally wanted Colleen gone, ultimately voted for Sean after he urged others to do the same.

Viewers are fuming Dockers is still in the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at Dockers

Following Sean’s departure, many viewers took to social media to vent their frustration that Dockers remains in the competition.

“I need a Dockers downfall,” one person wrote on X.

Another shared: “[Bleep]ing hate Dockers, absolutely vile person.”

“They have to get rid of Dockers next. He is an arrogant [bleep]hole,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “Dockers is a classic narcissist — winding people up then sitting back and laughing. He’s vile.”

“Golden opportunity to get rid of #Dockers missed,” another viewer declared.

Read more: Shocking reason Ben Shephard’s The Summit was forced to stop filming: ‘We were definitely terrorised’

The Summit continues tonight on ITV, February 25, at 9pm

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page