The Split fans plead with the BBC to bring back the Defoe sisters as future of series revealed

Fans of The Split have pleaded with the BBC to make another series after the two-part special set in Barcelona.

The Split: Barcelona aired on BBC One last night (December 29) and tonight, with both episodes dropping on iPlayer on Sunday night.

And, after devouring the Defoe sisters’ return, fans all had the same plea for the BBC – PLEASE bring it back!

The Split: Barcelona sees Defoe sisters return

Fans of the series loved the two-part special. It focused on the wedding of Hannah and Nathan’s daughter Liv, which was held out in Spain.

Returning cast included Nicola Walker as Hannah and Stephen Mangan as Nathan. And, after watching both episodes of the brilliant drama, fans are desperate for more.

“Watched both episodes on iPlayer and was as fantastic as always. One of the few programmes I really enjoy. Oh I really hope they do more spin-off episodes,” said one.

“I need The Split to make an official return. I need the Defoes back on my screen – for more than two episodes!” said another. Another commented: “I just love #TheSplit please please bring this back for more.”

“Dear @BBCOne, Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please bring back #TheSplit as a returning series. Thanks!” said another.

“This cannot be the last #thesplit, absolutely amazing writing and acting as always! Please make more!” another posted.

Will The Split return to BBC One?

Well… yes and no. The Split isn’t returning, but a spin-off series The Split Up is coming soon.

It won’t, however, follow the antics of Hannah and her sisters.

The new six-parter is created by Ursula Rani Sarma and executive produced by Abi Morgan, who created the original series.

The plot centres around the “high-stakes world of Manchester’s divorce law circuit”, where one family of lawyers, the Kishans, dominate the scene.

It’ll follow ‘a new legal family’

Speaking about the new series, Abi said: “After the success of The Split, it’s been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma’s capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love.

“A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide. A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception and divorce, make it their own.

“It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show.”

The cast for the new series, or its release date, are yet to be announced.

