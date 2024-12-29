The Split: Barcelona is coming to screens in December – but what went down the last time we saw the Defoe sisters?

The brand new two-part spin-off airs on 29 and 30 December at 9pm on BBC One, and sees Hannah Defoe, played by Nicola Walker, and her family jet off to Barcelona for a wedding.

The hit BBC show aired for three series (Credit: BBC One)

The Split: Barcelona

The Split, which stars Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, aired for three series with the finale airing in 2022.

Written by Abi Morgan, the show has previously been billed as one of the best things on TV, and follows the highs and lows of legal eagles.

Nicola, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button play the Defoe sisters, Hannah, Nina and Rose, who all work as lawyers representing divorcing couples.

The new spin-off series has been described by the BBC as “a Spanish extravaganza set over one sun-soaked weekend”.

The show is back for a sun-soaked spin-off (Credit: BBC)

What happens in The Split: Barcelona

The plot synopsis reads: “Two years on from the third and final series, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region.

“The episodes will explore the themes of love, legacy, and modern marriage, through a sparkling cast of characters that audiences know and love.”

The sisters head abroad for a wedding (Credit: BBC)

The Split series 3 ending

The last time we saw divorce lawyer Hannah in, she was navigating through London’s divorce circuit.

What’s more, in episode 6 of The Split series 3, viewers finally discovered if Hannah and Nathan would stick together after 20 years of marriage.

Sadly for viewers, they decided to part ways and agreed to divorce, with Hannah finding herself tackling her own separation.

The ending also saw Hannah confess her true feelings to Christie, her lover and colleague. She then dropped the bombshell that she couldn’t leave her family to move to New York with him.

As for sister Nina in The Split, she went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and thought she saw Tyler (Damien Molony) – who stole her life-savings and fled. However, it was somebody else.

Meanwhile, other sister Rose paid a visit to the man who received James’s heart. She also bumped into Glen (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) – with vicar implying that he has feelings for her….

