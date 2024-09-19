The Repair Shop viewers watched in awe as teddy bear experts Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell did their best to restore Camilla Greenwood’s beloved childhood toy last night (September 18).

The bear was gifted to Camilla by her late mum, Linda. Camilla told the experts the heart-wrenching story of how she sadly lost her mum under tragic circumstances last year.

Evidently, The Repair Shop viewers were moved by Camilla’s story and shared their emotional responses on social media…

Camilla moved viewers with her tragic story (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

The Repair Shop bear restoration leaves viewers emotional

Camilla explained to Amanda and Julie how her mum Linda had passed down the teddy bear to her after she was gifted it as a child.

She explained: “He was with her throughout her childhood, and then when I came along, he was always kept in my room. And he’s just sort of been a continuum throughout my mum’s life and my life.”

Camilla went on to say: “It’s always just been the two of us since I was six months old, and she was a very special woman.”

Amanda was visibly moved by Camilla’s story (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

She went on to tragically detail: “My mum died last year. There was a fire at my mum’s house and that destroyed the house and my mum didn’t get out.

“So it is remarkable that the bear survived. He was just on the lawn outside the house and I have no idea how he survived really.”

Camilla also spoke lovingly of her close bond with her late mum, stating: “She was a single mum and she and I were an invincible team. She was a solicitor and she opened her own law firm when I was six months old. She was remarkable and a force to be reckoned with and kind and fierce in equal measures, you know. Just a very gentle person but determined.”

Julie and Amanda quickly got to work on the damaged ted (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

Amanda and Julie were left almost open-mouthed as Camilla explained she is now expecting her first child. She also explained that she would like to be able to pass the bear down to her child, without the fire damage.

The Repair Shop viewers react

“It’s a really huge thing for me if we can give him a second life,” she explained.

The teddy bear had been damaged by the fire (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

Amanda and Julie admitted they were “moved” and “speechless” by Camilla’s story and got to work restoring the beloved bear.

Later on in the programme, Amanda and Julie showed Camilla how they had given the bear a new lease of life. To which a tearful Camilla exclaimed: “He’s beautiful.”

Camilla was overwhelmed with the expert’s work! (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

Elsewhere, fans of the shows couldn’t help but share their own emotions, with one writing: “My goodness, how brave was the young lady with the bear? The rest of us, meanwhile, are in bits. Joyous television.”

Another penned: “Julie and Amanda are truly amazing at their craft.”

A third added: “I’ve never known such an awful story that breaks your heart – losing your mum in a fire and having the only thing remaining – what an honour for the teddy bear ladies but what a difficult job.”

Amanda and Julie got the bear in great shape again (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

“Watching #therepairshop and it’s always the soft toys that get me. Tonight’s story is very moving. This brave young woman only lost her mum a year ago and in such traumatic circumstances. I love the [bear emoji] ladies,” chimed in another.

