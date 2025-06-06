Alex Jones paid touching tribute to Dr Michael Mosley on The One Show last night (June 5), a year after his death on the Greek island of Symi.

Dr Mosley – a regular on the BBC show – went missing after heading off on a hike on June 5, 2024. A search and rescue operation was launched after he failed to return to the villa where he was staying with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey.

His body was found four days later. Dr Mosley was 67 when he died.

It’s been a year since friend of the show Dr Michael Mosley died (Credit: BBC)

The One Show tribute to Dr Michael Mosley

At the start of last night’s episode, Alex Jones shared a touching tribute to Dr Mosley.

She shared: “It’s been a year since our friend Dr Michael Mosley sadly died. He had a long history with this show and one of his sons, who’s also a doctor, shared with us how he hopes to continue his father’s legacy.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year.

A special segment then aired, with Michael’s son, Dr Jack Mosley, explaining how he planned to follow in his father’s footsteps.

On the impact of his dad’s death, Jack revealed: “It was such a sudden thing when Dad did pass away. It has been difficult for my siblings and I, my mum. The only positive I can think to come out of it is it has brought us closer together as a family, and that’s something that he would have liked to see.”

Michael’s wife Clare – who he left a substantial fortune to – went on to share how messages from the public have been a great source of comfort for her.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp paid tribute to Michael Mosley on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

‘Hard to believe’

Back in the studio, once the film had finished, Alex shared her sadness. Speaking to Roman Kemp, she said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been a year… Our thoughts, of course, are with the whole family at this time.”

Viewers shared her sadness. Commenting on Facebook, one said: “I miss Dr Mosley and his marvelous way of explaining all things health and his continuing positive outlook on life. It hit me hard, when the news of his tragic death hit. The same feeling hit me, when you talked about him tonight. Bless his family.”

