The One Show viewers expressed concern for Alex Jones during the BBC One show last night, with one fan lamenting: “Feel it’s not her show anymore.”

Wednesday’s (August 20) programme was fronted by Clara Amfo and Vernon Kay. And while some of those watching at home felt the need to pass comment on Clara’s appearance, others were delighted to see Vernon on their screens.

Furthermore, amid Alex’s absence, while there was a debate online about which combination of hosts works best, Vernon Kay received plenty of backing to make further appearances in the future.

Where is The One Show presenter Alex Jones?

While the programme was airing, one viewer who also happened to be on Facebook asked: “Where is Alex? Feel it’s not her show anymore.”

Helpfully, another user had the answer to this question, telling the original posted: “She and her family are on holiday.”

Indeed, Alex has recently been sharing a few Instagram Stories a day giving a glimpse of her family break to France.

Stories over the last day or so have shown Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson’s three kids enjoying splashing in a swimming pool. Alex also shared a snap of her hugging one of her children as they dried off, wrapped in a towel.

Relieved to know Alex will return to the box, the Facebook commenter added: “Thanks will watch again when she is back.”

Viewers react to The One Show presenters

Meanwhile, there was a mixed reception on social media for those stars standing in while Alex is on her holidays.

“Love Clara, she’s great. But all the presenters are good,” one Facebook user said.

Another gushed as they addressed Clara: “I love the red outfit that you wore on tonight on The One Show 20th August. I need one in my life. Could you please tell me where this is from? Xx.”

However, someone else offered their fashion verdict on Clara’s ensemble – and it didn’t seem to be complimentary.

“It looks like she is still wearing her pyjamas,” they claimed.

‘Thank goodness for Vernon’

When it came to Vernon, viewers seemed pleased to see him. But they also used his presence as a way to have a go at Clara.

“Thank goodness for Vernon, wish they would get rid of Clara or mute her,” an example of this read.

But someone else praised him: “Vernon is a great host, he could present any big shows.”

And another fan chipped in with: “Love Vern.”

However, Vernon wasn’t every viewer’s preferred pick, either. Yet another onlooker gave their take: “Not a fan but love the one show. Prefer Roman Kemp xxx.”

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

