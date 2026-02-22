The Lady changed these 6 real-life names and this is who they’re really based on

ITV’s The Lady is inspired by the story of Jane Andrews, the former aide to Sarah Ferguson who was later convicted of murder.

Andrews (played by Mia McKenna-Bruce) worked for Ferguson for almost a decade. Four years after she was dismissed, she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman.

The drama charts her journey from her hometown to Buckingham Palace, mapping her rise and catastrophic fall. While several real-life figures appear on screen, others are fictionalised versions of real people.

The Lady follows Jane Andrews’ story (Credit: ITV)

Why The Lady changed real-life people’s names

The Lady never claims to be a documentary. Each episode opens with a disclaimer noting that “some names have been changed and some characters, events, and scenes have been created and merged for dramatic purposes”.

Some characters – like Andrews, Cressman, their families, and Ferguson – use real names. Others are composites or dramatised interpretations designed to serve the narrative.

Entertainment lawyer Gordon Firemark explained: “When you’re telling stories about real people, you have to be careful that you’re being truthful.

“Making false statements about people that harm their reputation is defamation… It doesn’t really matter whether the people you’re talking about are living or dead. You still have to be truthful.”

There’s also the question of consent. In some cases, productions opt to change names to avoid legal risk or because individuals have not granted permission.

The fallout from Baby Reindeer is a recent example.

The Netflix series was based on Richard Gadd’s stalking ordeal, but the alleged stalker was given a fictional name.

After the show’s success, Fiona Harvey claimed to be the “real Martha” and announced plans to sue. Gadd defended the drama, arguing that it captured “an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile”.

Characters inspired by real people in The Lady

The Lady may not use every real name, but many of its fictional characters have clear real-world counterparts.

Mark Stanley appears throughout The Lady (Credit: ITV)

Mark Stanley’s Charles

Mark Stanley plays Charles, who appears to be inspired by Christopher Dunn-Butler, Andrews’ husband until their divorce in 1995.

In the drama, Andrews meets Charles in a bar. They marry and build a stable life, but she grows restless with what she sees as his modest ambitions.

In real life, Andrews blamed work pressures for their split, but Dunn-Butler accused her of infidelity. “There was no physical relationship any more and we were more like good friends. I had a couple of flings. I’m not proud of it,” she said (via The Guardian).

Philip Glenister plays a “hardened detective” (Credit: ITV)

Philip Glenister’s DCI Keith Douglas

Philip Glenister portrays DCI Keith Douglas, the senior officer leading the murder investigation.

The character appears to be based on former detective superintendent Jim Dickie, who headed the original inquiry.

In an earlier ITV documentary, Dickie described Andrews as “a cold-blooded murderer”, adding: “Any man who gets into a relationship with her needs his head tested.”

Francesca may be based on two people (Credit: ITV)

Laura Aikman’s Francesca

Laura Aikman plays Francesca, one of Andrews’ friends.

She appears to be inspired in part by Lucinda Ellery-Sharp, who gave evidence during Andrews’ trial and later spoke publicly.

In a Herald report, Ellery-Sharp – described as a hair specialist – said losing her job had a “profound” impact on Andrews.

Aleksandra (played by Ophelia Lovibond) also appears to draw from the same real-life figure.

Luis Castillo isn’t a real person (Credit: ITV)

Sean Teale’s Luis Castillo

Sean Teale plays Luis Castillo, whom Andrews meets in episode 2.

The character appears to be inspired by Dimitri Horne, the son of a Greek shipping magnate and one of Andrews’ former partners.

Count Fabrizio appears to be based on a person from Fergie’s life (Credit: ITV)

Philip Arditti’s Count Fabrizio

Philip Arditti plays Count Fabrizio, an Italian aristocrat who grows close to Ferguson.

He appears to be based on Count Gaddo della Gherardesca, a Tuscan aristocrat who was close to Ferguson.

As reported by BBC News, Gherardesca once described Ferguson as an “extraordinary woman”.

Andrews alleged that his interest in her contributed to her dismissal – a claim denied by palace officials.

The Lady premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, February 22. All episodes are available on ITVX now.

