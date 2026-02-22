The Lady cast includes unrecognisable EastEnders star and ‘uncredited’ actress as Diana

The Lady, ITV’s new true-crime drama about Sarah Ferguson’s killer ex-dresser Jane Andrews, boasts a seriously stacked cast – with faces from Outnumbered, Gavin and Stacey, Holby City, and more.

Andrews worked for Fergie for nearly a decade before being dismissed in what was described as a “cost-cutting” move. Four years later, she was imprisoned for the murder of her boyfriend, Tom Cressman.

The Lady charts that journey – from working-class beginnings to palace corridors, and ultimately to a courtroom.

Here’s who’s who in The Lady cast.

***Warning: real-life details that may spoil The Lady ahead***

The Lady cast and characters

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Jane Andrews (Credit: ITV)

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews

Mia McKenna-Bruce leads the series as Jane Andrews, tracing her ambition, obsession with royal life, and eventual downfall.

She’s best known for Netflix’s Seven Dials and BAFTA-winning film How to Have Sex. Younger viewers may remember her from Tracy Beaker Returns and EastEnders (she played Penny Branning).

Speaking about the role, she said there was “great responsibility” in portraying a real-life case, with care shown toward Tom Cressman’s family.

Natalie Dormer plays Fergie (Credit: ITV)

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson

Natalie Dormer steps into the role of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, Andrews’ employer and confidante.

Dormer is globally recognised for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, as well as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and roles in The Hunger Games and Elementary.

She has confirmed she won’t promote the series following new scrutiny surrounding Ferguson’s past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, stating she could not reconcile her personal values with those revelations.

Ed Speelers plays Tom Cressman (Credit: ITV)

Ed Speleers as Tom Cressman

Ed Speleers plays Tom Cressman, Andrews’ boyfriend.

Speleers previously starred in Eragon, Downton Abbey, You, Outlander and Wolf Hall. He described portraying Cressman as a sensitive responsibility, given his family’s involvement in discussions around the drama.

Mark Stanley plays Charles (Credit: ITV)

Mark Stanley as Charles

Mark Stanley plays Charles, a fictionalised husband figure inspired by Andrews’ real-life relationship with Christopher Dunn-Butler.

Stanley has appeared in Happy Valley, Trigger Point, The Bay, White House Farm and Adolescence.

Philip Glenister leads the investigation (Credit: ITV)

Philip Glenister as DCI Keith Douglas

Philip Glenister plays the detective leading the murder investigation.

“A seasoned detective hardened by many years on the force, he is known for his cool head and steady command. DCI Douglas is convinced that Jane is guilty from the start, despite moments of doubt from those around him,” ITV’s character bio reads.

Best known for Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes, he’s also appeared in Mad Dogs, Prey and After the Flood. His character is fictional, but inspired by officers involved in the real case.

Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan play Jane’s parents (Credit: ITV)

Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan as June and David Andrews

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) and Daniel Ryan (The Bay) play Jane’s parents.

Skinner has also starred in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Life Begins, while Ryan’s credits include The Government Inspector and Linda Green.

Laura Aikman appears as Francesca (Credit: ITV)

Laura Aikman as Francesca

Laura Aikman plays one of Jane’s friends, loosely inspired by figures from her real life.

Viewers will recognise her as Sonia, the loathsome villain of Gavin and Stacey’s final episodes, as well as roles in Death in Paradise and The Split.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Aleksandra (Credit: ITV)

Ophelia Lovibond as Aleksandra

Lovibond plays a fictional royal aide who befriends Jane.

She’s known for Minx, Elementary and Marvel roles in Thor: The Dark World and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sean Teale plays Luis (Credit: ITV)

Sean Teale as Luis Castillo

Sean Teale plays Luis, a character inspired by Dimitri Horne, Andrews’ partner before she met Tom Cressman.

Teale’s past credits include Skins, Reign, Who Is Erin Carter? and The Gold.

Philip Arditti appears as Count Fabrizio (Credit: ITV)

Philip Arditti as Count Fabrizio

Arditti plays an aristocrat inspired by Count Gaddo della Gherardesca, with whom Fergie had a close relationship before Andrews was sacked.

He’s appeared in House of Saddam, Red 2 and Breathtaking.

James Anderson plays Tom’s brother (Credit: ITV)

James Anderson as Rick Cressman

James Anderson plays Tom’s brother, Rick.

Holby City viewers will know him as Oliver Valentine. He first appeared in the BBC hospital drama in 2009, before leaving in 2018 (excluding a brief exit and a short 2021 run).

He’s also appeared in Poirot, Father Brown and Endeavour.

Who plays Princess Diana?

Princess Diana makes a brief cameo in episode 1, sharing a scene with Fergie.

The actress is uncredited in the official cast list, so it remains unclear who plays her.

The Lady airs at 9pm on ITV1 and is available now on ITVX.

