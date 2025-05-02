The Chase fans side with Mark Labbett after he issues enraged two-word response to ‘disastrous’ player

Fans of The Chase were quick to defend Mark Labbett during yesterday’s show (Thursday, May 1) after he hit out at a “disastrous” player.

The Beast wasn’t too impressed with the team’s tactics – and was keen to let them know about it!

Mark poked fun at the players (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four players go up against Mark with the aim of winning big.

Life coach Rachel was first up to the plate – and it was during her round against Mark that he snapped.

She managed to answer four questions correctly in the cash builder, giving herself £4,000 to play with.

Mark gave her a high offer of £22,000, however, Rachel’s teammates seemed keen for her to stay as she was and play for the £4,000, telling her that she’s a “strong player”.

Rachel opted to go for the £4,000, which drew criticism from Mark.

“‘You’re a strong player, so go in the middle!'” he said mockingly.

“If you’re a strong player, go high!” he fumed. “It’s strategy, it’s strategy, Mark,” Rachel replied.

“It’s rubbish!” Mark declared.

Rachel’s performance left a lot to be desired (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans agree with Mark Labbett

Rachel then went on to get caught by Mark pretty quickly without answering a single question correctly.

It seems as though the viewers at home were in agreement with Mark – and weren’t impressed with Rachel’s performance.

“‘Strategy’ my [bleep],” one viewer tweeted. “Ooohhh, @MarkLabbett is on one. I like it,” another remarked.

“Who convinced her to go on a quiz show?” a third asked.

“A life coach? She’s a [bleeping] disaster,” another fumed.

“Not a bloody clue,” a fifth tweeted.

Jamie and Judith had £11,000 to play for (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase?

After Rachel’s poor performance, Judith was up next. She answered five questions correctly in the cash builder, giving her £5,000 to play for.

She managed to evade Mark, booking her place in the final.

Third up was Jamie, who picked up £6,000 in the cash builder. He too managed to book his slot in the final.

Last up to take on Mark was Andrew. He bagged £4,000 in the cash builder, however, he wasn’t able to outrun the Beast.

Judith and Jamie headed into the Final Chase with £11,000 to play for, and managed to answer 16 questions correctly, putting 18 steps between themselves and Mark.

It was a tight one, with Mark only managing to catch up with six seconds remaining. Though they went home with nothing, it was a valiant effort all the same from the team!

