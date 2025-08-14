The Chase fans distracted after ‘gorgeous dog’ appears on set: ‘What a cutie!’

ITV’s The Chase is known for its nail-biting quiz rounds and brilliant contestants, but on Wednesday’s (August 13) episode, it was a furry four-legged friend who stole the spotlight.

Viewers were instantly charmed when contestant Stu appeared on the hit game show, accompanied by his adorable guide dog, Austin.

The Chase fans gush over ‘gorgeous’ dog

While Stu was gearing up to take on Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen, fans at home were already captivated by his loyal sidekick.

“Aww, Austin is a cutie! Gorgeous dog,” one viewer gushed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others quickly chimed in with praise.

“Love you, Stu and Austin,” another fan wrote.

“Austin is just a gorgeous, beautiful dog for Stu, who lives life to the full,” a third agreed.

Another simply commented, “I love Stu and Austin!”

Stu, who is blind, introduced himself warmly to host Bradley Walsh and shared that he recently launched a blog titled Random Acts of Blindness. His charm, coupled with Austin’s presence, instantly made the duo fan favourites.

The Labrador wasn’t just there for support; Bradley made sure to include Austin in the action.

Before Stu’s round began, Bradley playfully asked, “Are you and Austin ready?”

And after a successful round where Stu racked up £4,000 and outwitted The Chaser, Bradley couldn’t resist another joke.

“You alright there, Austin? Don’t go escaping, we need you there, mate,” he quipped.

The Chase

Stu joined fellow contestants Angela and Neema in the final chase, bringing the team’s shared prize pot to an impressive £15,000. Angela had earlier secured £7,000 in her Cash Builder round and beat The Vixen, while Neema contributed £4,000.

Unfortunately, the final team member, Ellie, didn’t manage to evade The Chaser and was caught during her round.

“You have been caught, and for you, the chase is over,” Bradley said, sending Ellie home empty-handed.

In the final chase, the remaining trio put up a strong fight, setting a score of 18, but The Vixen managed to catch them with 20 seconds remaining, bringing their journey to a bittersweet close.

Still, it was clear that for many fans, Stu and Austin were the true stars of the episode.

