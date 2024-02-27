The Chase star Darragh Ennis hits back at ‘cheating’ accusations: ‘It would literally be a crime’

The Chase star Darragh Ennis set the record straight on whether the Chasers get any backstage help when answering questions on the show.

The Irish star was on TikTok answering questions from fans when he hit back at cheating accusations.

The Chase star Darragh Ennis answers frequently asked questions

Over the weekend, Darragh took to TikTok to answer some questions from fans of The Chase.

In a video for his 108.4k followers to see, Darragh explained he was going to be answering some frequently asked questions.

The first question asked how many shows the Chasers film each day. He explained that three shows are filmed per day, and the chasers are on a rota, meaning they usually film one show per day when they’re working.

Following this, a question asked “Do you have an earpiece?” which led to Darragh sighing.

Darragh did a Q&A (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Darragh Ennis hits back at cheating accusations

Answering the question, Darragh said: “No, we don’t have earpieces or anything like that.

“That would be cheating and it would literally be a crime,” he then said.

The next question the 43-year-old answered was “Why don’t you let people win?”.

“Why don’t we let people win? Why do we not let celebrities win for charity? Because it would be a crime,” he reitirated.

Darragh hit back (Credit: ITV)

Darragh explains why they don’t let people win

“It’s against the law. It’s tax fraud. The winnings are tax free,” he then explained.

“It would also wreck the show and I’m a professional. If you’re working in your job, say you work in a supermarket, do you just let people take stuff for free? No you don’t, that’s your job. The whole thing would collapse and it would be a terrible show if we let people win,” he then said.

“There’s a good chance to win, but they have to do their best, and we have to do our best.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The Chase: All the other quiz shows the Chasers have appeared on

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.