The Beast in Me ending: That wild final twist in Netflix thriller explained

The Beast in Me ending on Netflix delivered a series of devastating revelations – about Nile Jarvis, his murdered wife Madison, the tragic death of Aggie Wilkes’ son Cooper, and the mounting lies and betrayals that had shaped every character’s life.

Read on for our detailed The Beast in Me ending explained – WARNING: spoilers ahead.

The Beast in Me ending full breakdown

The final episode brought together every dangling thread from the eight-part series, from Aggie’s long-buried grief and Nile’s escalating violence, to Madison’s disappearance and Teddy’s suspicious death. Each storyline collided, exposing the “beast” inside multiple characters, not just Nile.

Let’s dive in!

What actually happened between Aggie and Nile?

Aggie never trusted Nile – not from the moment he arrived offering to bulldoze a jogging path through the forest. His reputation preceded him, and her instinctive refusal made Aggie the one person Nile couldn’t charm or manipulate.

Nile fixated on her after this early rejection, turning her into a “project”. He wined and dined her, encouraged her to write about Madison’s disappearance, and even facilitated conversations with Madison’s compromised parents.

But Aggie wasn’t easily lulled. Once Madison’s brother Christopher handed over her birding journal, Aggie realised that Madison’s supposed suicide note was lifted directly from a torn page in the diary. Nile had stolen his own wife’s words to craft a false narrative.

When Nile sensed Aggie was getting too close to the truth, he secretly entered her home and left handwritten notes in her draft – a warning disguised as encouragement.

Even after Nile’s arrest, Aggie visited him to hear his final version of events. During that conversation, she finally understood that she had been channelling her darkest impulses through him, letting her grief guide her obsession.

Did Aggie finish her book?

Yes. Her book The Beast in Me – the same title as the series – chronicled Nile’s crimes and her own complicity in the cycle of vengeance.

During her book tour, she read a passage acknowledging this: “After losing my son I cradled vengeance like a second grief… Nile smelled my bloodlust… I am complicit in this cycle, my hands are far from clean.”

The ending makes clear that Aggie used Nile to confront her darkest desires, and Nile used Aggie to validate his own monstrous behaviour.

How did Aggie’s son Cooper die?

Aggie and Shelley in The Beast in Me could not recover from son Cooper’s death (Credit: Netflix)

Cooper was eight when he died in a catastrophic car crash. Aggie was on the phone (on loudspeaker) dealing with Cooper’s tantrum while driving him to a doctor’s appointment.

Teddy Fenig smashed into the side of their car, killing Cooper instantly. The tragedy destroyed Aggie’s marriage to Shelley. Four years later, they still disagreed about what happened: Aggie insisted Teddy was drunk.

Shelley argued “sometimes bad things just happen”. Police ruled the crash an accident. Aggie received a restraining order after refusing to accept Teddy’s innocence.

Only after Nile’s downfall could Aggie admit she was “not blameless”, recognising that she had believed her own lie to survive.

The Beast in Me ending explained: Did Teddy kill himself?

No – Teddy did not kill himself. Nile staged the entire event.

Here’s what actually happened:

Nile kidnapped Teddy. He beat him severely and recorded him in captivity. Nile planted Teddy’s car at the beach and then forged a suicide note: “I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused.” He then murdered Teddy. And he attempted to frame Aggie by placing Teddy’s body at her home.

Brian later uncovered the truth by hacking Nile’s computer and finding the live feed of Teddy, proving Nile’s involvement. Teddy’s mother always insisted he wasn’t suicidal – and she was right.

Did Nile murder Madison?

Madison’s death played out in flashback in The Beast in Me (Credit: Netflix)

Yes, the finale confirmed it through flashbacks.

How Madison died: She had been feeding incriminating information about Nile’s company to FBI agent Brian Abbot. Nile confronted her at Lacon Gallery as she tried to retrieve her passport. He accused her of betrayal and they argued. As they struggled, Nile grabbed a heavy statue from the gallery floor and bashed her head in.

Madison told him she feared “this animal” inside him – a final acknowledgement of the “beast” that the titles of the drama refers to.

Read more: 5 shock secrets from Shetland series 10, episode 2

Did Martin Jarvis know the truth?

Yes – and he helped cover it up.

After Madison’s murder Nile called Uncle Rick, who brought Martin. Martin slapped Nile, furious, but still helped him conceal the crime. They destroyed surveillance footage and DNA evidence. They then buried Madison under a landfill they owned.

Stress from the cover-up caused Martin’s heart attack, forcing Nile into suburbia to reduce suspicion. Later, when Rick told Martin about Nile murdering Teddy, Martin suffered a stroke.

While Martin lay incapacitated, Rick suffocated him with a pillow to prevent him from waking to see the family’s collapse. Rick eventually cooperated with the authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The Beast in Me conclusion: How was Nile caught?

Nina – Nile’s second wife – ultimately brought him down. She secretly recorded Nile confessing to Madison’s murder: “Of course I [bleep] killed her! I did exactly what you wanted me to!” he said.

She sent this recording to the FBI. Nile was charged, pled no contest, and received three consecutive life sentences with no parole. Rick later ordered Nile’s violent death in the prison canteen.

Why was Olivia Benitez targeted?

Olivia Benitez campaigned aggressively against the Jarvis Yards development, arguing it would devastate the local community and worsen gentrification. Her activism made her a threat.

Martin and Nile first tried to silence her with money. When she refused, they sent their men to sabotage one of her peaceful rallies, making it look violent.

Discredited and desperate, Olivia had to publicly support Jarvis Yards, alienating her followers. This subplot showed the reach and ruthlessness of the Jarvis family empire.

Did Nina keep her baby?

Yes. Despite living with endometriosis – and being told her chances of having children were slim – Nina discovered she was unexpectedly pregnant.

Nile initially acted supportive (“Plans change, roll with it”), unaware Nina would later expose him.

The final scene showed Nina at home with her toddler, confirming she kept the baby, and built a life independent of Nile’s destruction.

What is Sick Puppy and what happened to Aggie’s dad?

Aggie’s award-winning memoir Sick Puppy: A Letter to My Father is described as a “love letter” to her “con man” father.

Key details revealed that he sued her for profiting off his story. He was arrested when she was 12. Her childhood involved constant moving and instability.

The Beast in Me ending never specified his crimes – only that his behaviour shaped Aggie’s understanding of manipulation, trust, and fear.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Beast in Me?

No, the story is complete and sewn-up. Every major storyline reached its natural conclusion: Nile was dead; Madison’s murder was solved; Teddy’s death was solved; Aggie finished her book.

Also, Nina started her new life; Olivia’s arc ended. Martin and Rick’s roles resolved.

Given that Nile – the central antagonist – died in prison, the creators clearly intended The Beast in Me as a closed, one-season miniseries. Shame!

The Beast in Me is available to stream now on Netflix