Inside Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick’s love life – ‘girlfriend’ who works at his practice; famous ex who wrote Britney song Toxic about him; and why he doesn’t have kids

Noel Fitzpatrick may never have become the Supervet if he’d made a go of it with one particular girlfriend.

The 57-year-old vet recalled in his memoir Listening to the Animals how leaving Ireland for London to follow his veterinary calling lead to a parting of the ways with the woman he was seeing.

Wistfully, Noel explained: “If I had married her, my life would have turned out very differently.”

He went on: “I would not have had my heart broken and I would not have broken any hearts.”

‘I have been selfish’

However, Noel – who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (March 15) – also suggested he has prioritised his work over relationships at times.

He admitted: “It could be said that I gravitate towards animals because I find human relationships difficult.

“The bottom line is that from my partners’ point of view, I have been selfish – something that I have been told time and time again.”

Does Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick have a girlfriend?

According to a Hello! report from July 2024, Noel is “thought to be dating a woman named Michaela”. She is said to work at his practice.

Very little else is known about Noel’s relationship status as he keeps his personal life private. But during an October 2020 interview with The Guardian it did emerge he sleeps in a little bedroom next to his office several nights a week.

Was Toxic by Britney Spears about Noel Fitzpatrick?

Noel previously dated Cathy Dennis before they split in 2003. They are said to have met when the singer-songwriter brought her Labrador to Noel’s practice to be cared for.

Noel opened up about their relationship in his book, writing: “Cathy and I remain good friends and I’m sad that I couldn’t give her, or anyone else, what is needed in a healthy relationship.”

Shortly after the end of their relationship, one of Cathy’s biggest hits – Toxic, which she wrote for Britney Spears – was released. Rumours have persisted ever since that lyrics may refer to her time with Noel.

When previously asked about whether the tune is about him, Noel has swerved giving a direct answer.

He replied to the question when posed to him during a This Morning appearance: “I think you need to get Cathy on the show and ask her. She’s also written Can’t Get You Out of My Head for Kylie Minogue but nobody’s asked me whether that is about me.”

Does Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick have kids?

Noel is not a dad. However, he has previously indicated he might be open to becoming a father.

But he noted at the time how adjusting to parenthood may require some “changes”.

He also seemed to ponder whether it is fair to bring a child into the world.

Noel is said to have told The Times in 2020: “Yes, I have a girlfriend and I’m fine. As for children, well my mammy had six and I’d certainly like one but that requires I make changes. I’m still a work in progress. But you know, do I want to bring a child into this cataclysm?”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV1 on Saturday 15 March at 9.30am.

