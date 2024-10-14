Wynne Evans’ odds of winning Strictly take drastic nosedive amid ‘wandering hands’ scandal

Strictly star Wynne Evans has seen his odds for an early exit from the show suffer a significant cut following a weekend of controversy.

Wynne and his dance partner Katya Jones hit headlines on Saturday (October 12) after an incident during the Strictly Come Dancing live show.

On Saturday’s show, Wynne could be seen standing behind Katya. He placed his hands around her waist, however, Katya pushed them back. Many fans interpreted this as Katya feeling uncomfortable.

In another incident picked up by fans, Katya seemingly ignored Wynne and rolled her eyes when he attempted to high five her.

Wynne Evans tipped to be next out

Over the weekend, Wynne and Katya performed a sensational tango to Money, Money, Money by Abba.

Despite a high-scoring performance that earned the duo an impressive 34 points, the controversy has seen Wynne’s chances of an early exit from the competition double in probability.

According to the latest figures from BetIdeas.com, Wynne is one of the favourites to leave the competition next.

Lee Astley, a spokesperson for BetIdeas.com, said: “Wynne Evans is half the price he was last week to be the next Strictly contestant eliminated following a viral clip between him and dance partner Katya Jones. He is now trading at 7/1 to be the fourth casualty of the series from 14/1.”

This revelation places Wynne in a precarious position. And, although both parties have downplayed the incident, the viral nature of the clip has already impacted the betting odds.

Meanwhile, former professional footballer Paul Merson tops the chart as the favourite to say goodbye to the dance floor next. He’s evens to exit on Sunday night (October 21).

After Paul, TV personality Dr Punam Krishan has a 9/4 chance of being the next contestant to leave.

While Wynne’s talents have not gone unnoticed in the competition, it’s thought the scandal could sway public opinion and affect his journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing news: Wynne breaks silence

Opera singer Wynne opened up about the controversy in a radio interview earlier today (October 14).

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day,” Wynne began.

“It’s not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.”

He went on to claim that he and Katya have a “brilliant friendship”.

“I’m sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that’s all there is. There is no real story, really,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Katya also refuted any claims of drama in an Instagram video. “I need to make something crystal clear,” Katya began. She called the “hand incident” a “very silly, very silly inside joke”.

“So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense. It’s quite absurd actually.”

