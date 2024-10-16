Vito Coppola trolled by viewers as he lands new role on This Morning: ‘Stick to Strictly!’

Strictly star Vito Coppola appeared on This Morning today to show off his cooking skills following his Celebrity MasterChef win.

The Italian dancer, 32, won the BBC show in September. He is currently dancing on Strictly Come Dancing with his celeb partner Sarah Hadland.

On Wednesday, he made an appearance on ITV’s This Morning to whip up a pasta alla norma for hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Vito swapped the dance floor for the kitchen today! (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Vito Coppola on This Morning

The dancer explained that the dish is served by his mother every Sunday.

He said: “Sunday is the day we make pasta fresh.”

When asked if he has a big family, Vito said his mum is one of five kids and his father is one of four.

He added: “My grandmother is the first of 12! But also, wait for this, the father of my grandmother he is the 21st son of 23 kids all from the same mum.”

Ben and Cat looked stunned as he exclaimed: “Twenty three children?!”

Viewers were divided over Vito’s segment (Credit: ITV)

Cat said: “One woman had 23 babies?” to which Vito said: “Yeah!”

Cat quipped: “I need a lie down.”

Please make Vito a regular. He brings such joy and innocent passion.

Vito joked he has “12 Vitos” in his family, adding: “Very fantastic with names!”

Vito then moved onto his dish. Viewers watching were divided over Vito’s appearance, however.

One person admitted on X: “Vito is a bit too much.”

Vito won Celebrity MasterChef in 2024 (Credit: BBC/Shine TV)

This Morning today

Another said: “Why are the camera angles not showing what Vito is doing because he hasn’t a clue what he’s doing. Stick to Strictly.”

A third added: “Seen more appetising dog’s dinners, Vito.” Bit harsh!

However, plenty of viewers loved Vito and gushed over his upbeat personality on the programme. One wrote: “Vito is a very excitable person. He is like a child. A lovely person.”

Another said: “I could listen to Vito talk all day.”

Someone else tweeted: “Please make Vito a regular. He brings such joy and innocent passion.”

We adore you, Vito!

