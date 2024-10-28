Vito Coppola struggled to cover his modesty as he accidentally split his trousers on Strictly Come Dancing.

Vito, 32, and Sarah Hadland, 53, performed an Argentine Tango to Ready Or Not by Fugees for the show’s Halloween special last Saturday (October 26). They received 38 points out of 40 from the judges.

However, it seems Vito got a little too into the routine as he suffered a wardrobe malfunction!

Vito Coppola on Strictly

After receiving feedback from the judges, Vito and Sarah moved upstairs to talk with Claudia Winkleman and find out their scores.

As he was walking up the stairs, Vito was seen covering his bottom and smiling.

My wig and you and the dress, and my trousers broke right here when I was dancing!

Then, as he and Sarah spoke with Claudia, Vito exclaimed about the routine: “Everything is together, a bit of overbalance, everything happened right now.

“My wig and you and the dress, and my trousers broke right here when I was dancing!” as he gestured to show the back of his trousers.

Although Claudia moved swiftly on, viewers were stuck on Vito splitting his trousers!

One person said on X: “Oh NO Vito’s torn his trousers.”

Another wrote: “Has Vito split his trousers?”

A third joked: “Show the broken trousers. The nation deserves it.”

Miranda actress Sarah and Vito impressed the judges with their performance, bagging nines and 10s.

Following Sunday’s results show, Vito and Sarah thanked fans for voting for them as they head through to Icons Week this coming Saturday (November 2).

Vito wrote on Instagram: “Good morning beautiful people. THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for all your support.

“We are so happy to be able to dance the ‘Icons Week’ and this is only because of YOU.”

He added: “We are going to work hard as always and even harder, because this is our way to thank you all and to show you how much we appreciate your support.

“Let’s start another beautiful week Trillyyyyy.”

Strictly continues next Saturday (November 2) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

