Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has spoken out about Dani Dyer’s departure from Strictly Come Dancing, describing herself as “absolutely gutted”.

Vicky, 37, had been sharing a dressing room with 29-year-old Dani Dyer. And suggested that the TV personality is “heartbroken” but could return next year instead.

“I feel gutted for her and Nikita [Kuzmin, dance partner],” she said on her Get A Grip podcast, which she hosts with Angela Scanlon. “I really thought she was going to be all right.”

Vicky Pattison says Dani Dyer was her ‘best Strictly pal’

Vicky Pattison and dance partner Kai Widdrington appeared on Lorraine yesterday (Credit: ITV)

“On a personal level,” she continued, “I’m absolutely gutted. It would be dead easy to pit two people like me and Dani against each other. Little reality TV girls, whatever you want to say. But actually, she was just my best Strictly pal. She was a human ray of sunshine.”

Vicky explained that Dani’s injury was thought to be a bad bruise at first. However, it was revealed by an MRI to be a fracture.

She went on to describe her as a “good little dancer”, explaining: “I didn’t even care that she was the favourite to win. I just wanted to do it with her.”

Saying that Dani had a “lovely vibe”, she continued: “I have no doubt she’ll be back next year and she’ll absolutely smash it.”

Dani is ‘heartbroken’ to leave

Dani herself, meanwhile, described herself as “heartbroken” to leave the show. “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny,” she said in a statement earlier this week. “I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

She went on: “Apparently doing the Quickstep on a fracture is not advisable and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

TV personality Dani has had to pull out of Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Many of her fellow Strictly stars were quick to send their support. Judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”

Dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery,” while former pro Gorka Marquez wrote: ““So gutted for you guys! @danidyerxx @nikita__kuzmin. Hope you get well soon.”

Dani’s dad, actor Danny Dyer, simply posted a broken heart emoji.

Dani’s Strictly replacement has been announced

This morning, Strictly announced Dani’s replacement. Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey – who took part in the 2023 Christmas special – was strongly rumoured to return. However, it’s former Love Island winner Amber Davies who’ll replace her.

“This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life,” she said. “I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.”

She also sent her best wishes to Dani, saying: “I hope I do her proud”.

