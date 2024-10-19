Strictly tonight (Saturday, October 19) saw Dr Punam and Gorka Marquez perform a Viennese waltz together.

However, with their placing in tonight’s show, as well as their scoring, many a fan is fearing for their place in the competition…

Dr Punam and Gorka went second tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tonight: Dr Punam performs a Viennese waltz

Tonight’s edition of Strictly saw Dr Punam and Gorka perform second.

They danced to a Viennese waltz to the tune of Billy Joel’s She’s Always a Woman.

In the VT, Dr Punam welcomed her son into the rehearsal studio, where he got to watch her practice alongside Gorka.

Their performance drew a great reaction from the crowd, who were on their feet applauding.

“You are exquisite,” Tess exclaimed as the couple joined her to talk to the judges.

Dr Punam seemed happy with how the dance went, describing it as “beautiful”.

Craig said the performance lacked energy (Credit: BBC)

Judges score Dr Punam and Gorka

Whilst Motsi was largely complimentary, she did call for “more energy” from Dr Punam.

Shirley Ballas gave similar comments, urging Dr Punam for more energy too.

Anton was of the opinion that Dr Punam keeps her dancing “to herself”. “You’ve got to share [it with the audience],” he said. He then went on to criticise her technique, saying she dances as if she’s “hesitant”.

“I just felt like it was a little too social, as though you were just going for a stroll in the park,” Craig then said. “It lacked musicality, it lacked energy in the body.”

When it came to scoring, Craig gave Dr Punam and Gorka a four. Motsi gave them a six, Shirley gave a five, and Anton gave a six. This gave the couple a score of 21, leaving them second from bottom on the night, only ahead of Paul Merson and Karen Hauer.

Fans are worried for the couple (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tonight: Fans worried for Dr Punam

Fans of the show were not happy with Dr Punam’s treatment tonight. Many were unhappy with the fact that she perfomed second, in the so-called “death slot”. Others were convinced that the judges’ scoring was “harsh” and could lead to her performing in the dance-off tomorrow (Sunday, October 20).

“No ngl I don’t like where is going with Punam like what do you mean 4 ??? her dance was literally underscored,” one fan complained.

“I don’t understand why Punam got such low scores tbh, it was a good dance,” another tweeted.

“Gorka and Punam aren’t even standing beside each other, I fear they’re going this week,” a third fan wrote.

“The score for Punam was so harsh omg they want her OUT,’ another said.

“Punam in the death slot again? oh they want her gone so bad,” a fifth worried fan tweeted.

“Punam in the death slot… they want her gone,” another theorised.

Strictly continues tomorrow night (Sunday, October 20) at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

