Strictly star Tess Daly offered an insight into her relationship with Claudia Winkleman with a hilarious confession in a new interview.

Tess is set to host her 23rd series of the hit BBC show, having been a part of the programme since its launch in 2004.

Claudia and Tess are returning to host the show this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Tess Daly on behind-the-scenes bond with Claudia Winkleman

In a new interview with the BBC ahead of the Strictly launch, Tess revealed that Claudia makes her “cry her mascara off” behind the scenes.

During the chat, Tess was asked what she’d learned from working alongside Claudia for so long.

Claudia has been a part of the Strictly family since its launch, fronting It Takes Two between 2004 and 2010, before co-hosting the results show between 2010 and 2013.

Since 2014, she has co-hosted the main show and results show alongside Tess.

“Claude and I have worked together for so many years now that we have watched each other’s children grow into young adults,” she said.

“Working with her is an absolute joy. What has she taught me? That I should never wear mascara to our script meetings because she has me laughing so much I end up crying it all off,” she then added.

Tess cited Chris and Dianne’s dance as a highlight of the last series (Credit: BBC)

Tess on Strictly ‘highlights’

When asked what she was most excited for with Strictly every year.

“I think the most exciting part of the entire series for me, bar the final, has to be meeting the new cast of celebrities. The highlight of the launch show is watching that first group dance; the very first time we see the celebrities step on the dance floor. From that moment, I’ve learnt to spot who has the potential to make it all the way through the competition,” she said.

Tess then went on to discuss a highlight from last year that still stays with her.

“A real highlight I will personally never forget was during last year’s series when Chris McCausland danced the waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone. it was incredibly moving and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. You never forget how a performance made you feel and this one will always stay with me,” she said.

Tess has been on the show 21 years (Credit: BBC)

Tess on ‘key components’ of a winner

The Strictly host was then asked what components she thinks celebs need to win the Glitterball Trophy.

“This is a brilliant question and it’s quite a straightforward answer since, ultimately, a winner (and by the way it’s not just about lifting the trophy, there are always multiple winners each series!) – is someone who simply throws themselves into the show; the dancing, the hair, the makeup, the amazing costumes, the themed weeks-all of it,” she said.

“Ed Balls doing Gangnam Style is the perfect example of someone who did just that to brilliant effect. As did last year’s champion, Chris. I think when the audience sees someone who’s really embracing the competition and giving it their all; they tend to really get behind them,” she the added.

Strictly returns on Saturday (September 20) at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

