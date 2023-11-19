Strictly star Carlos Gu in tears after dance with Angela Scanlon

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left heartbroken after Carlos Gu broke down in tears after his Argentine tango with Angela Scanlon.

Carlos, 30, and Angela, 39, performed a beautiful Argentine tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse. This left the judges seriously impressed and the duo went on and scored an incredible 38.

Carlos Gu broke down in tears

However, it was just after their performance when Carlos spoke to host Claudia Winkleman that he broke down in tears. The professional dancer said: “I’m so proud of her! I’m so happy the judges gave the comment to her like that. She’s been down actually quite a few weeks and that, I’m just really happy” to which Angela wiped his tears away.

Angela Scanlon wiped away Carlos’ tears as he got emotional (Credit: BBC)

Soon after receiving their scores, Claudia, 51 told him she didn’t want to see him in tears, however, Carlos admitted: “I’m not, I’m tears of happiness!” Taking to Twitter many fans have reacted to Carlos breaking down in tears, as one fan wrote: “Carlos crying made me sob btw #strictly!”

Another commented: “I love Carlos so much. He’s so wholesome. #Strictly!” A third added: “Carlos crying because it’s been a hard few weeks and he’s so happy that Angela has finally got the praise she deserves my sweet boy, #strictly.”

Fans react

“I understand Carlos getting emotional, they’ve been undermarking Angela for weeks!” A fifth said: “Oh bless Carlos he’s so sweet #strictly.”

“Awwwww Carlos’s crying got to me. He deserves all the hugs #Strictly,” agreed another. “Carlos is in tears because Angela is finally getting the credit she deserves. 10 worthy!!! #Strictly!” added one more viewer.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu received incredible scores from the judges (Credit: BBC)

This comes after Shirley Ballas was under fire for her ‘behaviour’ towards Angela it seems fans accused the Strictly judge of hating Angela. However, the head honcho was keen to put rumours to bed when she addressed them in an interview on Loose Women.

She said: “You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t have to agree with the panel. They don’t have to agree with me. That’s okay. But we can still talk to each other in a human-like fashion.”

