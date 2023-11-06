Could Angela Scanlon be the next to leave the show? Well, that’s what the bookmakers think!

Angela avoided the dance-off this week, however, her time on the show could be coming to an end…

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu on Strictly

Over the weekend, Strictly star Angela and her dance partner, Carlos Gu, performed a samba to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez.

However, their dance only picked up 27 points from the judges. It then proved to be the joint lowest score of the night along with Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk.

Angela and Carlos are through to week eight of the competition. However, the bookies believe that her time on the show could be up.

The star has dropped from being 7/2 to win the show, to 16/1.

Lawrence Lyons, a spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for Angela Scanlon on Strictly and while she has swerved the dreaded dance-off so far, it could all change this weekend as she’s no longer in step with punters.”

Is Angela’s time on the show at an end?

Matt Hancock tipped for Strictly stint

In other Strictly-related news, Matt Hancock has been tipped by the bookies to appear on the show next year.

The former Health Secretary is currently at 5/1 to sign up for the hit BBC show next year.

“Off the back of Matt Hancock’s third-place finish in this year’s SAS Who Dares Wins, we expect the former Health Secretary to continue his TV journey into 2024, with an appearance on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing his most likely destination at 5/1,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said.

“Hancock is also known to be a horse racing fan and we make him 6/1 to join the ITV Racing team at some point next year,” Lee then added.

Motsi Mabuse dismisses court appearance claims

Motsi Mabuse has been forced to dismiss claims that she is allegedly set to face her ex-husband in court.

In her autobiography, Motsi accused her ex-husband of being “controlling” during their 11-year marriage. Her ex is now attempting to sue her over the claims. It has been reported recently that a hearing is going to be taking place in January – and that Motsi will have to attend.

“The only person who can answer the claims against her is Motsi herself, so it seems Timo’s lawyer now wants her in court in person,” a source told The Sun.

“It would be an incredibly dramatic scene if their marriage ends up being played out in detail in court,” they then said. “It now looks like that is going to happen and just shows how strongly Motsi and Timo feel about their version of events,” they then added.

However, a spokesperson for Motsi then told ED: “There is no validity to this story. Motsi is not expected to appear in court and it is untrue that she is threatened with a fine of €290,000 or a prison sentence.”

