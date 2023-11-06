Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola made an epic mistake on Sunday night (November 5) that left viewers, and his celebrity partner Ellie Leach, in hysterics.

It happened as presenter Claudia Winkleman, 51, returned to front the pre-recorded results show alongside Tess Daly.

While Tess revealed who would be in the dance-off and the next couple to leave the competition, Claudia returned to her upstairs area to chat with the couples safely through to another week.

Fans laughed at Vito’s blunder on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach topped the leaderboard

Vito and his celebrity dance partner Ellie Leach joined Claudia upstairs after learning they were through. At the weekend, they topped the leaderboard with their American smooth to Robbie Williams’ rendition of Ain’t That A Kick In The Head. They scored 39 out of a possible 40 points.

Claudia asked the pairing about the meaning behind their “Team Aubergine” name as she joked she was “nervous” about the answer.

Vito started to reply and said: “So Tess… okay…” Bury-born Ellie looked mortified and quickly corrected him: “Claudia!”

The pro was left red-faced as he slid down the sofa in embarrassment as Claudia joked: “Doesn’t matter, no, I would prefer that… I’ll take Tess!”

She then added: “No, I love you. Carry on Graziano,” as she tried to get her own back.

Vito then explained that Team Aubergine came from the fact he made Ellie an aubergine parmigiana as she had never tried it before. However, viewers didn’t care about their team name – they were too busy “howling” in laughter over his blunder to listen to the proper answer.

Vito was left embarrassed after he was asked about Team Aubergine (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

As one fan wrote: “Vito calling Claudia Tess!” with numerous laughing emojis.

A second said: “Vito calling Claudia, Tess. I am howling! this man is genuinely one of the best things to happen to Strictly in recent years. Love you Vito Chaos King.”

“Vito is delightful to watch and listen to. He’s so funny and chaotic #Strictly!” a third said.

The blunder came after Ellie declared her “love” for Vito as fans gushed over the duo’s adorable friendship so far on Strictly.

