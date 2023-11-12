Strictly fans furious as spoiler leaks and Shirley Ballas votes against other three judges

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left fuming as the show spoiler leaked again last night – but this time it revealed a controversial decision from head judge Shirley Ballas.

Tonight’s episode (Sunday, November 12) will determine which dancers make it through to Strictly’s celebrated Blackpool week. As ever, the results – which are filmed on the same day, but aired on Sunday – come down to a dance-off between the two celebs in bottom place.

The judges then vote on who they want to save. However, it seems Shirley went against the decision of her fellow judges as she voted on who to put through to next week’s live show…

The results are in… and not everybody is happy (Credit: BBC)

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas sparks controversy as she votes against other judges

As a user on Twitter (now X) reported which celebrity will be leaving the competition tonight, fans raged at the alleged results.

The user – known for their accurate Strictly spoilers – revealed that Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save the same person.

However, Shirley voted to save the celebrity who was ultimately eliminated. And, as the news spread across Twitter, fans were quick to share their indignation.

Shirley defied her fellow judges and voted to save the eliminated celebrity (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans left raging at ‘unfair’ elimination as spoiler leaks

Writing on Twitter last night, aggrieved Strictly fans bemoaned the elimination results. Many agreed that the celebrity who had been eliminated was robbed, and deserved their place in Blackpool.

“They were robbed. A novice who improved week after week, add their infectious enthusiasm and smile …. They deserved to be in Blackpool! Gutted that they’ve gone,” wrote one viewer.

“No!!!!!! To lose [spoiler] is awful but to lose them against [spoiler] is terrible. We got so much joy from watching them. I’m glad it wasn’t unanimous,” said another.

“Shame as [spoiler] was so well liked and embodied everything that Strictly is about. I would much prefer to see them at Blackpool,” said another.

Find out who the judges – minus Shirley – chose to save in tonight’s Strictly.

The Strictly results show airs on BBC One tonight (November 12) at 7.20pm.

