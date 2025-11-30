Strictly fans furious as spoiler leaks online: ‘They were supposed to be a finalist!’

Strictly fans have been left unimpressed after a spoiler leaked online, revealing which couple are heading home.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to screens on Saturday night (November 29). The remaining celebs – including Amber Davies, Karen Carney and Lewis Cope – took to the dance floor to show off their best moves. The 2025 cast also took part in the show’s first instant dance challenge.

However, the results of the elimination have now been revealed – and some fans are not best pleased….

Strictly spoiler reveals next star to leave

On Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night (November 29) all the remaining couples put on some incredible performances.

Due to last week’s elimination being cancelled because of La Voix’s exit, the scores of were rolled over to this week. Sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard was Lewis Cope and pro partner Katya Jones.

The pair bagged 36 points after performing a rumba to Falling by Harry Styles, giving them 82 in total. In second place was Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, who landed 80 total points.

At the other end of the scale, Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe were at the bottom with 61, after earning 23 points for their Cha Cha.

Lewis and Katya are at the top of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Who is leaving Strictly?

But who needed up in the dance off? And who was eliminated? While we will not be sharing the result, a lot of Strictly viewers have been who went on X, and the verdict has divided them.

Sharing their thoughts on X, it’s fair to say plenty of fans were left divided by the elimination result.

“Absolutely gutted for [blank]” declared one person. Someone else chimed in and added: “Holy – that i was NOT expecting. absolutely the correct decision though.”

I am gutted for who went home

A third wrote: “It’s sad as they’re a lovely couple but it was the right decision.”

Another upset fan penned: “WOW, MY HEART IS GUTTED……..[blank] WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A FINALIST.”

A fifth also fumed: “I am gutted for who went home i thought they would have reached the final and were one of my favs.”

Strictly aired an instant dance challenge (Credit: BBC)

What happened last night in Strictly?

Meanwhile, last night’s Strictly show saw the first instant dance challenge take place. After opening an envelope with the dance details on, (including its particular style), the six couples had to perform an on-the-fly routine.

They then had 15 seconds to choose their costume, with the help of Claudia Winkleman.

Once dressed, the couples then took to the dance floor to perform for 40 seconds.

After the challenge, Lewis Cope was awarded six points followed by Balvinder Sopal with five and Amber Davies with four. Meanwhile Alex Kingston bagged three points, George two and Karen Carney came last with one point.

