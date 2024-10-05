Superfans of Strictly will very likely be aware of a man who runs the well-known Strictly Spoiler blog and reveals inside information each week.

Over the years, the blog has helped fans find out the results before it airs on their TV screens on the weekend.

But how? And who is the guy behind the site?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly every weekend (Credit: BBC)

Who is the Strictly Spoiler blog owner?

The Strictly Spoiler site is run by a photographer named Dave Thorp who is from Preston in Lancashire. The blog was initially run as a passion project. However, due to the show’s massive popularity, his page started to take off after he began to tweet the results before Sunday’s episode had even aired.

Despite the BBC attempting to make the Sunday night results show appear live, it is pre-recorded straight after Saturday’s taping.

The BBC’s attempt to convince viewers that Sunday’s show is live goes as far as the hosts referring to Saturday’s episode as “last night” and everyone on the show changing their outfits.

“No the results show isn’t live, it is pre recorded shortly after the main live show. The BBC goes to great lengths to try and maintain the illusion,” Dave has explained.

“This is also the reason why voting lines only remain open for about five seconds each show. The only time the results are live is during the final.”

The results show every Sunday is pre-recorded the night before (Credit: BBC)

The blog has no direct links to the BBC

According to Dave, the blog has no direct links to the BBC. If he did, he insisted he would have been “fired long ago”.

The way he receives the results on a weekly basis is from a number of “sources and moles”. His track record has proven to be incredibly strong as he has only received the wrong results once in the last few years.

“An initial spoiler was always posted by me on a Saturday night, however, this spoiler was based on polling and did not prove to be correct all the time though was a lot more accurate for those who looked at the bigger picture,” he added.

Dave himself has admitted that the success of the blog has exceeded his expectations.

He said: “Originally this started out as a bit of fun and also a way for me to provide the spoiler to people on Twitter who follow me without the need to send multiple direct messages to avoid spoiling the result for people publicly. I never for one minute expected this site to become as popular as it has done!”

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke admits spoilers ‘irritate’ him

As of October 2024, the BBC has yet to respond to the blog.

However, judge Anton Du Beke clapped back at spoilers surrounding the show during an interview with Metro in 2023.

“That irritates me. I get irritated, I hate anybody who’s a spoiler,” Anton told the outlet.

“I can only think they take great pleasure from it and I just want to say grow up. Don’t spoil it for other people.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 5) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

