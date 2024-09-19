Fans of BBC Strictly are very disappointed to find out that the show’s official blog will no longer exist. The site will be wiped before the first live show of the 2024 series this Saturday (September 21).

Over the years, the blog gained a loyal following after readers received updates from the Strictly team. The posts on a regular basis would include each week’s song reveals, announcements and statements, and updates after each of the eliminations.

Instead of the blog, the BBC will instead use the Strictly social media platforms to update fans.

The Strictly online blog will be removed before the 2024 series’ first live show (Credit: BBC)

BBC Strictly blog to shut down

On the BBC’s official Strictly page, a statement said: “We understand that a community has built up over the years and some of you will find this disappointing.

“However, in line with changing audience behaviours, a decision has been made to direct users to our social channels where there are active communities discussing the show on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.”

It continued: “The Strictly blog and its comment section will soon be closing in line with other blogs across the BBC, with content no longer being published or updated.”

The site warned readers that the “blog will remain open for 24 hours before closing to comments permanently.”

The BBC thanked everyone for their “contributions over the years”. And stated: “We hope that you join us on our social channels.”

Fans are gutted the online blog will no longer exist (Credit: BBC)

‘BBC you are utter killjoys!’

On Facebook, the show’s official page has 1.3 million followers. The TikTok page also has just under 500k followers. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from fuming.

“Shame on you, BBC. We don’t all use social media and even if we did I don’t think it would replace our blog family. I don’t know whether I’m more upset or angry that the BBC has decided to close this blog,” one upset reader wrote.

“I really don’t think that I will be as invested in the show, although I will still watch it,” they added.

Another user wrote: “I remain baffled by this decision and in particular the comment ‘the changing audience behaviour.’ This suggests a lack of numbers contributing to the blog. Yet on 30/09/23 there were 1644 comments, on 28/10/23 there were 2175 comments and on 25/11/23 , 2496 comments this hardly suggests a lack of traffic through the blog.”

“I am not on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok so thank you BBC, NOT!!!!!!” a third remarked.

“BBC you are utter killjoys!” a fourth wrote.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.



Read more: Gorka Marquez in tears as he admits ‘sadness’ just hours after Strictly 2024 launch



Strictly continues this Saturday (September 21) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.