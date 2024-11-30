Shirley Ballas has grabbed the attention of Strictly Come Dancing viewers tonight over her incredible makeover for Musicals Week.

Tonight (November 30), the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform musical numbers.

However, it was a particular judge who left viewers and even hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stunned.

Shirley Ballas’ transformation shocked viewers tonight (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

As the judges were introduced, they walked out into the ballroom and wowed with their outfits.

Craig Revel Horwood had transformed into the Bearded Lady from The Greatest Showman. Motsi Mabuse was Dreamgirl and Anton Du Beke was Joseph from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

And finally, head judge Shirley was Miss Trunchbull from Matilda.

Tess said: “You look unbelievable Shirley!”

Viewers were shocked by Shirley‘s transformation. One person said on X: “OMG look at Shirley.”

Another wrote: “What the heck does Shirley look like???”

Someone else added: “Shirley as Miss Trunchbill… bravest choice of a judge outfit ever! So funny.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said on Instagram: “OMG I actually didn’t realise that’s you at first, such a brilliant transformation.”

Another added: “Would never have known it was you.”

Shirley underwent a very different makeover this week (Credit: BBC)

Another couple will sadly leave Strictly this weekend.

Bookies have already placed odds on who it could be and it’s bad news for Pete Wicks.

According to Grosvenor Sport, odds are at 3/5 for Pete to leave this weekend. Behind him is Montell Douglas with odds placed at 5/4. In third place is JB Gill at 6/1.

