Strictly Come Dancing star Ross King has revealed what left him shocked in his contract for the glitzy BBC One show.

The presenter is one of the many famous faces appearing on this year’s series. Ross will be joined by the likes of Dani Dyer and Vicky Pattison when the programme kicks off this weekend (September 20).

But for Ross, he recently shared that he was left rather surprised after finding out a lesser-known clause in his contract for Strictly.

Ross King on ‘weird’ detail in Strictly contract

In the lead-up to the Strictly series, the cast undergoes training and preparation for several months. However, there was one detail in the timetable that left Ross shocked.

Ahead of his Strictly debut, Ross recently appeared on the podcast How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams.

Talking about the show, he revealed the clause in his agreement: “I mean, it’s really weird when they give you the contract and then it says minimum of four hours’ training, maximum of eight.”

Ross also discussed his training and said it is helping him as he attempts to boost his fitness. He shared: “I’ve started training, you know, trying to get fitter. Doing lots of walks, getting in the gym a little bit, swimming a little bit.”

Ross on Strictly 2025

Although he now lives in Los Angeles, Ross was born in Scotland. He began his television career in 1993 as the LA correspondent on ITV breakfast show GMTV. He has continued with the job on its successors, Daybreak, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

Ross was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity.

It was announced in February during an episode of Lorraine, that the Hollywood showbiz broadcaster was taking part in Strictly.

He told presenter Ranvir Singh: “My dear mum used to say: ‘You’ll never know until you give it a go.’ I’m never going to win. I’ve done musicals but I don’t dance!” The journalist also said he hopes to be “the most improved”.

