Strictly Come Dancing viewers tuned into It Takes Two last night (October 31) after the news former pro dancer Kevin Clifton would be making an appearance.

Kevin, who left Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 after a successful run on the show, joined Fleur East on the BBC spin-off to discuss the final batch of celebrities left.

However, his return on the Halloween special left some viewers horrified at his outfit choice.

Kevin Clifton stepped in for sister Joanne for Clifton’s Choreography Corner and dressed as Wednesday Addams (Credit: BBC)

Kevin Clifton’s Strictly return

He stepped in for his younger sister and former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton for the Clifton’s Choreography Corner segment of the show. During the segment he gave his professional insight on the remaining couples picking out their strengths and weaknesses and commenting on their performance quality.

As part of his return, viewers were asked which outfit they wanted to see Kevin wear. The spooky options included The Joker, Chucky and Wednesday Addams. The public spoke, and the vote saw him swap his former Strictly glitz for a ghoulish outfit, with him appearing on the show as Wednesday Addams.

As a result, Kevin wore the iconic Wednesday black dress with white fringing around the collar. He also sported a jet-black wig with two braids. But some viewers were less than impressed…

One disgruntled fan posted on X: “Haven’t been this disappointed in #Strictly since Eddie left the competition. The best outfit was the Joker. Who chose this? #ItTakesTwo.”

Their comment came after the exit of Eddie Kadi who, along with professional Karen Hauer, were eliminated from the show on week 5.

Another said: “@bbcstrictly How can I take Kevin Clifton seriously dressed as Wednesday Addams?!”

Kevin committed to his outfit choice of Wednesday Addams which divided fans (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s been a while’

Not long before the show started, Kevin posted on his socials and said: “See you all on @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo. It’s been a while”.

One fan replied to his post and said: “I cannot unsee you as Wednesday Addams now but much prefer your Scott Strictly Ballroom Paso costume!!” Another joked: “Never seen you looking better. So good to have you back on our screens.”

“Great to see you back. We have all missed you so much,” another added.

Fleur teased that Kevin would be back for Clifton’s Choreography Corner later on in the run.

Partnering Stacey Dooley he won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Kevin on Strictly

Kevin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, where he reached the final with BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid.

He went on to win the show in 2018 when he was partnered with Stacey Dooley. The pair were the perfect match on screen and off screen, with them going on to date and welcome their first child together earlier this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One, Saturday November 4, at 6.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

