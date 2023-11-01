Strictly’s Annabel Croft in tears as she plans dance for late husband Mel this weekend: ‘I hope he’ll be proud’

The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen contestant Annabel Croft reveal that she will be dedicating an upcoming performance on the show to her late husband Mel Coleman.

Annabel was married to Mel for 36 years and has previously opened up about the show being a positive distraction after he died last year from cancer at the age of 60.

The former British number one tennis player, 57, is partnered with Strictly legend Johannes Radebe, 36, on the show.

The pair will dedicated their Couples’ Choice to Mel this weekend (November 4).

Annabel and Johannes are going to dedicate a dance to her late husband Mel (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Annabel Croft’s tribute to late husband Mel

This weekend, the pair will take to the Strictly floor dancing to the song Wings by Birdy in tribute to Mel. It’s a song that the broadcaster revealed had her sobbing when she first heard it.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two on Tuesday night (October 31), Annabel said: “When Johannes sent me the music, I literally sobbed because the words and the lyrics just mean so much obviously, and it has been a horrific year — I can’t even put into words.”

Speaking to the show host Fleur East she continued: “And poor Johannes has had to cope with quite a few tears backstage and in rehearsal rooms and everything. It can come at any time. Grief is something you can’t explain to anyone, and it just comes in great big waves.

“So with this dance, I want to do this for Mel. There’s a lot of me behind the dance, so it’s really special to be able to do it, and I just hope Mel is watching from somewhere, and hopefully, he’ll be proud.”

As Annabel wiped away tears, Johannes swooped in with a hug for his partner.

Annabel and Johannes danced a tango dressed as devils for the Halloween special (Credit:BBC)

Annabel’s Strictly run

The duo clearly have fun when they perform. Despite appearing at the bottom of the leaderboard with their Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang recently, they impressed judges with their jive and tango.

While on the show, Johannes praised his dance partner. He said: “When I look at her journey, she wouldn’t have been able to do what she’s doing now, in week one. Her ability to retain choreography — other people get it easier, other people it takes time, but Annabel, to me, has been growing in front of my eyes.”

Mel died of cancer just 16 weeks after his condition was diagnosed. The couple had three children together Amber, Charlie and Lily and were together for 36 years.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One, Saturday November 4, at 6.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

