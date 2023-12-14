In Strictly news, fans are demanding a major change to how the semi-final results show work next year.

This Saturday (December 16) will see the remaining three couples perform in the final. Battling it out for the glitterball trophy will be EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, former Corrie actor Ellie Leach, and West End performer Layton Williams.

Last Sunday (December 10), former tennis player Annabel Croft was eliminated after landing herself in the bottom two with Bobby. The panel made the decision to send her home.

Bobby and Dianne faced the dance-off last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: ‘It’s a fix’

Currently, the show’s elimination format is that the two celebrities with the lowest public vote will face a dance-off. Following their dance, the four judges on the panel then decide who should go home. As head judge, Shirley Ballas is always the final panelist to make a decision.

With this format in place for many years, super fans of Strictly are demanding that the celebrity with the lowest vote in the semi-finals should be eliminated to avoid any biased opinions from the panel.

“I don’t think there should be a dance-off in the semi-finals, it should be the lowest public vote goes out then Shirley can’t save the one she’s been [bleep] licking all series,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As head judge, Shirley gets the final say (Credit: BBC)

“It’s a fix. Did it last week. Put the strong contestant in the dance-off so there’s only one choice when it comes to saving them. The other couple are out,” another person shared.

“I really don’t get why they have a public vote every week for #strictly as no matter who ends up in the bottom, the judges will always save who they want. They should scrap the judge’s decision and make it solely on votes,” a third remarked.

“I really think, after the blatant rigging of this series, it’s time the judges were just there as a points guide and the public should have the deciding vote of who goes out each week next year,” a fourth mentioned.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Layton, Bobby, and Ellie will all perform in the final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What will the final three be performing this weekend?

We’re just days away from the Strictly final this year and the finalists’ last performances have been revealed.

Ellie and her dance partner Vito Coppola will perform a showdance to a Jennifer Lopez Megamix. The judge’s pick will be a paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI. Their favourite dance will be their American smooth to Robbie Williams’ Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

Layton and Nikita Kuzmin will perform a showdance to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo. Their judge’s pick will be a quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter and their favourite dance will be a Tangoto Loreen’s Tattoo.

Bobby and Dianne Buswell will perform a showdance to a La La Land medley. Their judge’s pick will be a samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton. Their favourite dance will be a Couple’s Choice to Maxwell’s version of This Woman’s Work.

The Strictly final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm.

