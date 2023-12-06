Strictly pro Karen Hauer shuts down claims she’s thinking of quitting the show

The latest Strictly news has seen the show’s longest-serving pro Karen Hauer rubbish rumours that she’s thinking of quitting the show.

Karen, who was part of the fourth pair to be sent home this season with comedian Eddie Kadi, has been a professional dancer on the show since 2012.

But fans have speculated that, after over a decade on the show, the current series could be her last.

One asked her on an Instagram Q&A this week if she’d be leaving the show, but the Venezuelan dancer replied: “Ummm, no, darlin’!”

Karen and dance partner Eddie got eliminated in the fourth week of this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans spot ‘clues’ of Karen’s impending departure?

After Karen and Eddie left Strictly following a dance-off with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, some viewers thought they’d spotted “clues” that she could be leaving. One said on Reddit: “I could see Karen and Gorka [Marquez] leaving. Their attitude this season has been off,” while another agreed: “It seems like she’s not enjoying it as much any more.”

Meanwhile, despite Karen denying the rumours, she has previously said that she’d love to join the judging panel at some point. She said: “I’d love to be a judge on Strictly. I love to teach and I love to guide people. I think that’s my calling, my next step.”

However, she also said that she was “really happy” as a professional dancer on the show for the time being. She continued: “As cliched as it sounds, [Strictly] can change your life, and some people still have no idea. The amount of people that come up to me when I’m out and say how much happiness we bring them … it’s incredible.”

Karen reached the final in 2020 as runner-up with Jamie Laing (Credit: BBC)

Karen last reached the final in 2020

In the last few years, Strictly star Karen – who made news headlines over split from husband Jordan Wyn-Jones in October – hasn’t had too much luck on the show. Before her fourth-week elimination this year, she went out in the fifth week with Jayde Adams last year, and again in week four with Greg Wise in 2021.

However, she has made it to the final twice. She first got to the final with Mark Wright in 2014, coming in fourth place, and then six years later in 2020 she became runner-up alongside Jamie Laing.

Read more: Strictly pro Brendan Cole convinced Nigel Harman would’ve made the show’s final

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.