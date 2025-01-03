An update about the Strictly Come Dancing pro tour in 2025 shared by Neil Jones has disappointed his fans. But there’s some good news, too!

The pro dancer recently took to Instagram to reflect on his past year. He was updating fans about his personal life when he slipped in the details about the much-awaited show.

While he “enjoyed” being a part of the ongoing Strictly live tour, fans will not get to see him in the pro live tour in 2025.

Neil Jones’ update on Strictly Come Dancing pro live tour

The news regarding the Strictly pro tour being cancelled was revealed months ago, although Neil’s post came as a shock to many.

The beloved tour was axed in the wake of the scandals surrounding two pro dancers – Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

Sources claimed the live tour included a lot of drinking fun, which didn’t seem right amid the “inappropriate behaviour” controversy.

But representatives for the tour told ED! that the show had been cancelled for a different reason.

The statement read: “Due to artist availability, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals is taking a break next year, and plans are currently being finalised for 2026. Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be on sale soon. Booking information will be announced in the coming weeks.”

In his latest Instagram post, Neil only repeated the old news, but fans still seemed shocked. He wrote: “Strictly pro tour which is our time to dance with our brilliant and talented pro dancers and tour across the UK. Shame it’s not happening this year.”

One fan reacted: “What!!!! No pro tour!”

Another asked: “Oh noooo! why is there no pro tour this year? I’ve loved going the last three years.”

A third one said: “I hope they bring back the pro live tour!”

Neil reflects on 2024

The pro dancer had an “eventful” year and looks forward to major developments in his personal life in 2025.

Neil is engaged to Love Island star Chyna Mills and the couple shares one-year-old daughter – Havana – together. In his caption, he teased that they are planning to tie the knot soon.

The Strictly star wrote: “Happy New Year everyone! It’s been another eventful year and I am excited to start 2025 with my friends and family, we have exciting plans which include planning a wedding.”

In the rest of the caption, he praised himself on a lot of things he’s achieved in the past year, in addition to spending quality time with his family.

He also wrote in the end: “Finally finished a two-year project which I can’t wait to share with you all and we are now on currently living on our boat.”

Strictly Live Tour 2024

Meanwhile, Strictly fans can still catch Neil on the 2025 Strictly Live Tour, which will kick off this month (January 2025). You can get tickets on the official website here.

However, the winner of the latest series, Chris McCausland, will not be a part of the forthcoming tour as he’s busy with his comedy tour.

