Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones and his fiancée, Love Island alum Chyna Mills, have been spending their limbo period between selling her house and buying one together on his houseboat.

The process of buying a house is “hell”, Chyna explained in an Instagram Story this weekend.

Neil Jones and fiancée Chyna Mills in houseboat limbo

In an Instagram Story addressing fan questions about their living situation, Chyna explained why she and Neil are temporarily living on a boat.

It’s conveniently there for us to stay on while in limbo (annoyingly).

“I sold my house so me and Neil could buy something together. Neil bought his boat before we got together and now it’s conveniently there for us to stay on while in limbo (annoyingly).

“We just haven’t yet found a house we like yet and I also didn’t want to be in a chain because the process of buying a house is hell. So hopefully we find something soon.”

They intend to use the boat as a holiday home once they’ve found their own place. And to put it on Airbnb when they’re not using it.

Neil and Chyna share a little girl

Neil Jones confirmed his romance with Love Islander Chyna Mills back in August 2022.

It came after they were spotted holding hands outside an after party following the Reality TV Awards in Chelsea.

Their age difference is 17 years.

In between separating from Katya Jones and confirming his romantic connection to Chyna, Neil dated Sophie Lily Kerr and previously dated Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse.

Chyna is from Leeds, with roots in Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis. She was a youth support worker before joining Love Island.

The pair now have a beautiful baby girl. Havana turned one in October.

