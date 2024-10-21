Strictly viewers have called for change on the show after Karen Hauer left the competition this weekend with Paul Merson.

Karen and Paul faced JB Gill and Amy Dowden in Sunday night’s dance-off. The judges then decided to save JB and Amy, meaning Karen and Paul were sent home.

But now, viewers have expressed some concern over pro dancer Karen’s future on Strictly Come Dancing.

Paul and Karen left Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Karen Hauer on Strictly

They also made a plea over her next celebrity partner.

After she and Paul left the competition, one fan said on X: “I hope if Karen comes back next year, she gets a ringer and can do some full-out choreography.

“She’s never really had the chance, and she deserves it after finishing 12th for the past four years.”

Another wrote: “Actually loved Paul and Karen. Please Strictly give Karen a contender next year she’s never looked soo happy being a part of the show as of right now.”

Someone else added: “Paul did well, but let’s hope Karen has a better partner next year.”

Fans have demanded a change for Karen next series (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly latest

However, another said: “I fear that they might just get rid of her.”

Another wrote: “This is the fourth series in a row where Karen has come 12th… I don’t think she needs to come back next year.”

Speaking after their exit from the show on Sunday night, Karen said on Instagram: “There’s a couple of things I came away with from teaching the legend that is Paul Merson.

“1. Not shying away from a challenge. 2. You ‘MUST’ have fun. But most importantly, 3. Live in the moment.”

She added: “Thank you @paulmerseofficial. Like Bruce would say ‘You’re My Favourite’.”

Viewers were gutted to see the pair leave the competition. One commented: “I’m GUTTED. LOVED seeing Paul’s progress! Wish you could have stayed in longer.”

Another wrote: “Loved how Paul gave it all a good go!! Will miss this partnership!! All about the fun!”

