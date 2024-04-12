Professional dancer Johannes Radebe has revealed which royal family member is “desperate” to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Johannes, 36, joined Strictly in 2018, and has been partnered with Catherine Tyldesley, Caroline Quentin, Ellie Taylor and Annabel Croft during his time on the show.

His best result came in 2021, when he finished runner-up in a same-sex couple with John Whaite.

But he has now spilled on which royal would love to take on the challenge.

Sophie is married to Prince Edward (Credit: Splash Images)

Johannes Radebe on royal joining Strictly

In an interview with Jonathan Ross, Johannes has said Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has personally told him she wants to try out for the Glitterball trophy.

He said: “She would love the opportunity to [compete in Strictly Come Dancing] but she can’t obviously. She has personally told me this.”

The royal family are reportedly fans of Strictly, with Queen Camilla even making an appearance on the show in 2020.

Johannes danced with John Whaite on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing news

In a video during that year’s final, she said: “I’m very excited, I don’t know who I’ll be voting for! I’d like, on behalf of everyone who watches Strictly to say an enormous thank you to everybody, everybody who’s been involved in this production in a particularly difficult year.

“You have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

And late last year, it was reported that Kate Middleton and her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, paid a visit to the show’s studios.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles. She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.”

They added: “The children were especially excited and got dressed up. They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

It is reported that the royals met hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and professional dancers Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

Read more: Strictly news: Roman Kemp tipped to sign up for 2024 series after ’emotional’ radio exit

Which royal would you like to see on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.