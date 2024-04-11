Strictly news: Roman Kemp tipped to sign up for 2024 series after ’emotional’ radio exit

The latest Strictly news has seen Roman Kemp tipped to star on the 2024 series.

According to bookies, the radio host is a frontrunner to sign up for the BBC dancing competition.

Roman recently left Capital Breakfast (March 28) after 10 years of working on the show. He emotionally thanked radio listeners for supporting his time on air and admitted that he is “terrified” of moving on.

However, it seems there might be a new project that can tempt him to take the leap out of his comfort zone.

Roman Kemp might sign up for a spot on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Roman Kemp could snag a spot on Strictly Come Dancing

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, predicted: “Roman Kemp’s emotional farewell to Capital FM last month has left punters trying to identify his next career move, with an appearance on this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing a popular selection in the book.”

“Kemp has been given a good chance at 3/1 to appear in the ballroom later this year,” he said.

According to Lee, Roman might even have the chance to claim a top spot on a TV staple like Good Morning Britain.

“He is 6/1 to take his presenting skills to television and host Good Morning Britain.”

A period of radio silence however seems one of the likelier outcomes for Kemp in 2024, who is odds-on at 4/11 to not feature on radio again this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Roman Kemp thanks fans after 10 years hosting Capital Breakfast

Roman emotionally acknowledged moving on whilst on air. He said: “I was terrified to take over this show and I’m terrified to leave it. But sometimes with these things, you just know when the right time to move on is and that time is now for me.

“You have helped me so much and you have always backed me and it’s been amazing. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, you have genuinely saved my life at certain times.”

Roman Kemp recently left Capital Breakfast (Credit: Instagram)

Roman originally announced he would be leaving the show in February. He said: “I’ve got a bit of an announcement, and it’s one that is really weird to say out loud. Really odd. If I’m totally honest I have no idea how I even start this.

“I’m just going to come out and say it. This is going to be my last kind of six weeks on capital which is a weird thing to say.

“The last eight and a half years of my life have been so incredible being part of this machine. It’s been the funniest, the saddest the most outright wild time being part of Capital and the Global family.”

